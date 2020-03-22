A-Rod to put on a clinic -- for fans at home

Remote learning has extended itself to the baseball world. Students all around the world have been taking classes and going to virtual school through their computers and other devices during the coronavirus pandemic. But Alex Rodriguez plans to offer a different type of lesson to aspiring ballplayers on Monday. A-Rod

Students all around the world have been taking classes and going to virtual school through their computers and other devices during the coronavirus pandemic. But Alex Rodriguez plans to offer a different type of lesson to aspiring ballplayers on Monday.

A-Rod announced his virtual baseball clinic -- which he’s titled the “A-Rod Baseball Bunch” -- with a video message on his Instagram and Twitter accounts late Saturday night. The session will take place on Monday at 5 p.m. ET on Rodriguez’s Instagram account (@arod).

Ready to talk some ⚾️?? Join me Monday LIVE on Instagram at 5 PM ET and we’ll talk hitting, fielding, throwing ... you name it! The ARod Baseball Bunch is ready to Play Ball! pic.twitter.com/kXCqgZVAPy — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 22, 2020

“Since we’re in this crazy situation, I’ve decided to teach a little baseball,” the three-time American League MVP said. “I’m going to teach you a little bit about hitting, fielding and throwing. I’m going to show you the tricks of the trade that I did when I was 12, 13, 14 years old to get ready to play Major League Baseball.”

The name, of course, pays homage to the 1980s syndicated TV series, “The Baseball Bunch,” which taught children about the game and featured Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Tommy Lasorda along with a wide variety of guest stars.