How regular-season delay affects the AL West
Baseball players are usually very proficient at making the most of their time. Whether that is early batting practice or treatment in the training room, late-night study sessions or in-game adjustments, it’s in their DNA to maximize their time to create opportunities that wouldn't normally present themselves. They are creatures
They are creatures of habit, and one of their most recognized practices is adapting to their environment, even the uncharted, in order to succeed.
Opening Day, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26, was initially postponed for two weeks and has been pushed back even further following updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s highly probable that players will maximize their newfound flexibility. The question remains: How might the delay affect your favorite team in the American League West? Here are a few things to consider.
Angels
The delay stands to benefit the Angels, as
Astros
Considering ace pitcher
Verlander, who’s made 11 career Opening Day starts, battled groin and lat issues this spring, making just two Grapefruit League starts before being shut down and eventually undergoing the knife. It appears the winner of the 2019 AL Cy Young Award should have plenty of time to be ready for whenever the 2020 season gets underway. McCullers is healthy once again and looked good in the spring before things were shut down. A limit of, say, 150 innings, would be especially manageable if the regular season is shortened. Also, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, last year's AL Rookie of the Year Award winner, was dealing with left knee soreness during Spring Training and will have extra time to heal.
Athletics
The delayed start to the season provides the A’s more time for their injured players, such as
Mariners
For a Seattle squad that has its focus on developing youth in 2020, the shutdown puts on hold the progress of its young players. While this season remains largely about letting youngsters like Evan White, Kyle Lewis, Jake Fraley, Shed Long, J.P. Crawford, Justus Sheffield and Justin Dunn get playing time to show what they can do, that process is now on hold. The impact of the delay could be even greater on several key prospects -- like outfielder
On the plus side, relievers
Rangers
The biggest impact the delay will have on the Rangers has to do with their new $1.2 billion ballpark. Texas is getting ready to move into Globe Life Field, and there was much excitement and anticipation surrounding the opening. When baseball does resume, the Rangers may be able to generate some excitement and momentum surrounding their new ballpark, which might be difficult for other clubs to do under the present circumstances. That is the Rangers' challenge going forward: to regenerate the excitement and energy surrounding the opening of Globe Life Field.
