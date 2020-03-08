Halos tab Heaney to start Opening Day

The Angels on Sunday named hard-throwing left-hander Andrew Heaney their Opening Day starter against the Astros on March 26.

Heaney, projected to be the team's No. 1 starter in 2019, dealt with elbow issues early in the season. He ended up starting 18 games, going 4-6 with a 4.91 ERA. He struck out 118 and walked 30 in 95 1/3 innings.

In parts of six seasons, Heaney is 20-26 with a 4.44 ERA in 79 outings, all but two of them starts.