Phillies avoid arbitration with Knapp (source)
PHILADELPHIA -- While the Phillies agreed to a one-year deal worth $710,00 with backup catcher Andrew Knapp, according to a source, it could be the end of an era for longtime Phils second baseman César Hernández and third baseman Maikel Franco, as the organization could cut ties with both players
PHILADELPHIA -- While the Phillies agreed to a one-year deal worth $710,00 with backup catcher
The Phillies must offer contracts to their players eligible for salary arbitration before Monday’s 8 p.m. ET deadline or they become free agents. Hernández and Franco might not be offered contracts as the Phillies try to upgrade their infield.
Knapp, 28, slashed .213/.318/.324 in 160 plate appearances last season, with a .518 OPS in 81 plate appearances before the All-Star break and a .760 OPS in 79 plate appearances after it.
Hernández, 29, slashed .266/.345/.385 with a 93 OPS+ over the past two seasons. Franco, 27, slashed .247/.299/.427 with an 89 OPS+ over the past four seasons. MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi reported recently that the Phillies are interested in free-agent shortstop
Sources: #Phillies pursuing Didi Gregorius in free agency, as I reported on @MLBNetwork today, with the idea that Jean Segura would move to a different position or be traded. Joe Girardi managed Didi in New York, of course. @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2019
Or the Phillies could sign a free-agent third baseman like
Besides Hernández and Franco, the Phillies have six other players eligible for salary arbitration. Right-handers
Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook .