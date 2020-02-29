Vaughn 'soaking it all in' during 1st spring

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Top prospect Andrew Vaughn’s plus power has come as advertised. His work ethic and attention to detail also have caught the attention of veterans.

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Top prospect Andrew Vaughn ’s plus power has come as advertised. His work ethic and attention to detail also have caught the attention of veterans.

“The talent is off the charts,” catcher James McCann said, the day after Vaughn hit his first spring homer. “You see that in his work on a daily basis. You see that just in the way he swings the bat in the cage. You don’t need to see the ball jump off his bat. But he is one of the first guys in the cage every morning. He is one of the first guys in the clubhouse every morning. He gets his work in and he keeps his mouth quiet. That’s what is impressive to me, the way he goes about his business.”

McCann reinforced that point in a short conversation with Vaughn on Saturday morning.

“‘I just want to let you know it is not going unnoticed the way you go about your business,’” McCann said he told Vaughn.

“‘Keep doing what you are doing. I know myself as well as other players notice the way you do things. There are people that make decisions above our pay grade that notice the way you go about your business.

“Keep doing you.”

Vaughn, the third pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, had 50 homers in three college seasons at the University of California before signing with the White Sox for a $7.2. million bonus. He had 17 doubles and six homers in 205 at-bats in three Minor League stops last summer.

Vaughn hit a 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence leading off the eighth inning in Friday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, and singled and scored in a three-run eighth inning of a 7-6 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

“Those [homers] are the things that fans are going to see and be wowed by,” McCann said.

“The thing that wows me is just the way he goes about his business. The homers are going to be there. The batting average, the RBIs. All that is going to be there because of his talent, but even more so because of his work ethic.”

Vaughn called his first Spring Training “humbling.”

“Just to think I was playing college baseball last year, and now getting the opportunity to do this. It’s like nothing else,” Vaughn said.

“I’m just trying to feel comfortable in the box and just stay within myself and stick to the plan.”

White Sox manager Rick Renteria is a fan of Vaughn’s plan.

“His approach is fantastic,” Renteria said. “He has a really good idea of what he wants to do. He can take an at-bat, zone in. His physical approach is really simple. It’s clean, it’s quick.

“There’s not a whole lot of moving parts. He really understands what his body is capable of doing. He can get to a pitch pretty quickly, but it’s consistent. No panic.”

Renteria understands the attention that Vaughn has drawn in this camp.

“What he’s doing right now, I get it, the results have been pretty good,” Renteria said, “and so it’s easy for everyone to get themselves wrapped around it.

“Me, looking at the process, it’s seeing how he is able to approach his at-bats and take advantage of the swing that he has, which is very clean and very simple, and have it translate.

“Even here in Spring Training is pretty exciting.”

Vaughn handled two grounders without a hitch at first base Friday.

“Defense is the other half of the game,” he said. “It can’t all just be about offense. I’ve been working every day, just trying to get better and get my feet moving.”

Vaughn said the approach to his first Spring Training has been about the basics, while learning from the veterans.

“Just to come in with open eyes, open ears and try to do my best. Soaking it all in and truly enjoying it,” he said.

“Just to go about my business the right way. How to be a pro. There are so many veteran big leaguers in here, if you just watch them and see how they go about their business, it is really special.”