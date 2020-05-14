Halos' big walk-off rally to re-air 9 a.m. PT Thu.

The Angels made an historic comeback against the Mariners on April 9, 2017, scoring seven runs in the ninth inning to erase a six-run deficit during a walk-off victory, and MLB.com and Angels.com will re-air that classic game on Friday at 9 a.m. PT. The Halos entered the ninth down,

The Angels made an historic comeback against the Mariners on April 9, 2017, scoring seven runs in the ninth inning to erase a six-run deficit during a walk-off victory, and MLB.com and Angels.com will re-air that classic game on Friday at 9 a.m. PT.

The Halos entered the ninth down, 9-3, but put together an incredible rally to win against the Mariners at Angel Stadium. It was their largest ninth-inning comeback since they scored eight runs in the bottom of the ninth during a 13-12 win over the Tigers on Aug. 29, 1986.

Albert Pujols played a critical role in the 2017 rally, starting it off with a solo homer and driving in three runs in the inning. After Pujols homered, Cliff Pennington walked, C.J. Cron singled and Ben Revere walked to load the bases. Closer Edwin Diaz came in and got Danny Espinoza to ground out, making it a 9-5 game with runners at the corners. After Martin Maldonado struck out, it looked like Seattle would escape with the victory.

But Yunel Escobar kept it going with a double to bring the Angels to within 9-7 and bring up the heart of the order with Kole Calhoun, Mike Trout and Pujols looming. Calhoun and Trout walked on four pitches each to load the bases again and set up a two-run single from Pujols to tie the game.

Pennington was ultimately the hero, driving a pitch off the right-field wall for an RBI single to cap the unlikely comeback. Before that night, clubs since 2011 had gone 2,529-1 when entering the ninth inning with at least a six-run lead, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

"To come all the way back like that, that's one of those magical wins that probably only happen a few times a year," Pennington said at the time. "It's a good one. There's no time limit in these games. They've got to get 27 outs. They didn't get the 27th one.”

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.