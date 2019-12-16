Rendon signing only the start of Angels' work

SAN DIEGO -- The Angels came away from the Winter Meetings having made the biggest surprise move of the week, agreeing to terms with third baseman Anthony Rendon on a seven-year deal worth $245 million. The club made the deal official Friday. Los Angeles had previously targeted the top starting

SAN DIEGO -- The Angels came away from the Winter Meetings having made the biggest surprise move of the week, agreeing to terms with third baseman Anthony Rendon on a seven-year deal worth $245 million. The club made the deal official Friday.

Los Angeles had previously targeted the top starting pitchers available in free agency, having had lengthy meetings with Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler, only to see them sign elsewhere. Wheeler signed last week with the Phillies, while Strasburg was the first domino to fall at the Winter Meetings, signing Monday with the Nationals. Cole agreed to terms on a record deal with the Yankees on Tuesday.

So with the biggest names on the starting pitching market off the board, the Angels pivoted and acquired the best position player available in Rendon to add to an already strong offense that features three-time MVP Mike Trout and two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

But the Angels aren't done, as they still need to add at least one starting pitcher and a catcher, even after signing Rendon. So it'll be interesting to see how much financial flexibility general manager Billy Eppler still has and if he'll get creative on the trade front.

Biggest remaining needs

1. Starting pitcher: The Angels are in the market for starting pitchers and have been linked to free agents such as Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel. But if they decide to go the trade route, there are other intriguing options, including Boston's David Price, Cleveland's Corey Kluber and Colorado's Jon Gray.

Los Angeles' payroll is about $15 million higher than it was last year but is roughly $30 million to $35 million below the projected luxury tax threshold, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. So there should still be enough left in the budget to add a quality starter to the rotation after trading for Dylan Bundy last week.

2. Catcher: The Angels are closing in on acquiring a catcher, as they've narrowed it down to roughly four players in free agency and two possible trade options. Among free agents, the Angels have interest in Martin Maldonado and Jason Castro. They're looking to add a more defensive-minded catcher, but if they want offense and are willing to sacrifice top prospects, trading for the Cubs' Willson Contreras could make some sense. But it seems more likely they'll add a veteran who provides defense and can work with the pitching staff.

3. Relief pitcher: Eppler said that he's open to improving the bullpen but that it's not a top priority at this point, as he's more focused on starting pitching and catching. But once the Angels find a starter and a catcher, their focus could shift to adding a reliever to the mix. But it's likely to be a low-cost addition, as they're set at closer with Hansel Robles and believe they have some relief depth.

Rule 5 Draft

The Angels did not make a selection and did not lose a player in the Major League phase of Thursday's Rule 5 Draft.

GM's bottom line

"There are a lot of ways to create a winning team. There are a lot of ways to win baseball games. It's not just one way. We use our creativity and explore things. We've taken our payroll to a fairly low level. We have six young, controllable players who have performed well in the big leagues. Some that have a chance to be in the big leagues at some point this coming season. That's really attractive for teams. My phone is ringing a lot. I am hearing a good amount from clubs because they understand our goals. That's one of the things we do when we talk with other GMs in October. They ask, 'How do you see your club?' And if I tell other GMs that we might be a little aggressive, that's attractive to them." -- Eppler