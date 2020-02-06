Angels built to contend following big offseason
ANAHEIM -- With the intention of making their first postseason berth since 2014, the Angels were aggressive throughout the offseason, making several major moves, including hiring Joe Maddon as manager, signing Anthony Rendon to a seven-year deal and making a yet-to-be-completed trade with the Dodgers for outfielder Joc Pederson and
ANAHEIM -- With the intention of making their first postseason berth since 2014, the Angels were aggressive throughout the offseason, making several major moves, including hiring Joe Maddon as manager, signing
It’s become clear the Angels should have one of the better offenses in the American League to go along with above-average team defense, but the big question this spring and this season is -- do the Angels have enough starting pitching to get to the playoffs for just the second time since superstar
Angels starters combined for the second-worst ERA in the Majors last year and the club used openers many times throughout last season in an attempt to give their starters a better chance at success. The one benefit was that several youngsters such as
The Angels went after the top free agent starters available such as Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler only to see them elsewhere, they instead signed Rendon to his mega-deal worth $245 million during the Winter Meetings. The Angels could’ve used that money on more pitching with starters such as Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel available at the time but they felt Rendon was too good to pass up as a long-term pairing with Trout.
They had already acquired right-hander
So the Angels did improve their depth but didn’t add a frontline starter to join two-way star
It’ll force Maddon to get creative with the rotation once Ohtani is ready to pitch, as he could pitch only on a designated day of the week like his rookie year when he pitched on Sundays. The Angels will then need to lean on their depth as they build the rotation around Ohtani.
After Ohtani, the Angels now have five starters in veteran
The club also has some depth beyond that group with
This should be an improved rotation but there are still plenty of question marks, as it doesn’t stack among the best in the AL and there’s no true ace beyond Ohtani. But the infield defense that includes shortstop
The Angels, though, could be headed into a season where they’ll need to win some slugfests with their powerful offense, as their starting pitching is better but remains their weakest link. So it’ll be up to the new additions to prove their worth and not flop like last year with the club’s failed signings of Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill.
Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.