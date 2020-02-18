Notes: Buchter signs; Fletcher, Trout, Adell

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Angels signed left-handed reliever Ryan Buchter to a Minor League deal and he arrived at camp as a non-roster invitee on Tuesday. Buchter, 33, has strong career numbers, posting a 2.86 ERA with 235 strikeouts in 214 innings in parts of five seasons with the Braves,

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Angels signed left-handed reliever Ryan Buchter to a Minor League deal and he arrived at camp as a non-roster invitee on Tuesday.

Buchter, 33, has strong career numbers, posting a 2.86 ERA with 235 strikeouts in 214 innings in parts of five seasons with the Braves, Padres, Royals and A's. He's also coming off two solid seasons with Oakland, registering a combined 2.87 ERA with 91 strikeouts, 38 walks and 12 homers over 84 2/3 innings. He struggled against righties last year, which could be an issue with the new three-batter minimum rule, but he otherwise has solid numbers against righties in his career.

“I don’t want to penalize him in advance because he’s left-handed,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “I’m eager to get him out there. I want to give him an opportunity versus righties. I know he can get them out. He has in the past. He makes us better. He’s just a veteran pitcher with a tremendous history.”

Buchter held lefties to a .238/.289/.438 line in 115 plate appearances last season but right-handers batted .274/.420/.484 against him in 83 plate appearances. In his career, Buchter has limited lefties to a .187/.260/.336 line, while righties have batted .210/.319/.382.

“At the end of the day, I have to get the guy out whether he’s right-handed or left-handed,” Buchter said. “I don’t think the rule is really going to come into play as much as people think. That’s the crazy part. I think it was nine or 10 games last year that it would have affected me out of 54.”

Buchter is one of only two lefty relievers in camp for the Angels, joining fellow non-roster invitee Hoby Milner . It could bode well for Buchter’s chance of making the team, especially if he proves this spring that he can get righties out.

“I think I’m better as a setup man and a full-inning guy than just a lefty reliever anyway,” Buchter said. “I add some versatility to the bullpen and to the team.”

Fletcher to be super-utility player

Manager Joe Maddon said that David Fletcher will be moved all around the diamond this spring, including in both corner outfield spots, to make him comfortable as a super-utility player this season. Fletcher has already become a favorite of Maddon’s and he’s expected to be in the lineup as much as possible.

"He can do whatever," Maddon said. “Listen, big fan. I think he's really good. He's one of those dudes who can play everywhere well and hit and run the bases. He's a guy you want to get into the everyday lineup as often as possible. Rest is important for the rest of the team, so the fact that he can give guys rest and you're not losing anything with him in there makes it very attractive, too."

Maddon also surprisingly said that the Angels view Fletcher as one of their top defensive outfielders despite playing mostly in the infield as a professional. So he gives them even more options as a fourth outfielder.

“I've been told he's one of the top three outfielders on this team, already,” Maddon said. “Give Fletch that opportunity, he'll nail it. He'll absolutely nail it."

Angels tidbits

• The Angels began live batting practice sessions with a few notable matchups, including Mike Trout standing in against right-hander Dylan Bundy and Shohei Ohtani facing right-hander Julio Teheran. Trout hit a long homer off Bundy, while Ohtani didn’t swing and tracked pitches. Top prospect Jo Adell also faced right-hander Griffin Canning , giving the Angels a glimpse of their future.

• The Angels will use relievers in their Cactus League openers on Saturday against the Royals at home and the White Sox in Glendale. Right-hander Matt Ball will start the home game and right-hander Jake Thompson will start on the road. Neither is on the 40-man roster.

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.