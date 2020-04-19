Angels' Ballpark Fund contributions surpass $1M

ANAHEIM -- After Major League Baseball announced on March 17 that all 30 clubs will commit $1 million to provide assistance to gameday workers, the Angels began sending paychecks to ballpark employees that weekend, and they’ve contributed more than the $1 million that was originally planned, the club announced Sunday.

The Angels were set to host their home opener on April 9 against the Astros before the start of the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand the important contribution that all ballpark workers play in creating a memorable experience at Angel Stadium and have invested over $1 million to provide financial resources during this unprecedented time,” the Angels announced in a statement. “Our organization took an inclusive approach and Angels ballpark employees received a one-time distribution this week.

“The Angels Ballpark Fund also supports concession, janitorial and security workers who are employed by other companies. These payments are based upon a variety of factors such as: hours worked, job duties and rate of pay. We hope this will provide some measure of assistance to these important members of our team until the season begins.”

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.