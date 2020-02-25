Angels honor Altobelli family with special hats

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Angels paid tribute to late Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli and his family on Tuesday, wearing black OCC hats with Altobelli’s No. 14 embroidered on the right side, against the Reds at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Altobelli, 56, died in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of eight others, including his wife Keri, 46, and his daughter Alyssa, 13, as well as legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The Angels previously held a celebration of life on Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium to honor those lives lost in the tragic crash.

"It brings things into perspective,” said right-hander Dylan Bundy. “It's not just all about baseball. Life happens quick. It was a sad day. I'm glad we were able to honor him in that way."

Altobelli was regarded as one of the best junior college coaches in the country. He would’ve been entering his 28th season with the Pirates and had a lengthy list of accomplishments, including four state titles and more than 700 wins.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said he never met Altobelli but was aware of the success of his program and was glad the Angels were able to honor Altobelli and his family. It was an idea hashed out by club president John Carpino and Maddon. The tribute was originally slated for the club’s first spring game on Saturday, but it was rained out.

“Of course, it’s about the coach and the program but it’s about his family,” Maddon said. “When this all came down, and everyone talked about Kobe and rightfully so, but I’m a father and a grandfather so I thought about the young ladies involved in this, too. His daughter and Kobe’s daughter. That really made a mark on me. I called John Carpino and thought it was really important we do something to honor them. This is our way to do it right now. I know there was an event in Anaheim at Angel Stadium. I don’t think we’re done doing that. I’m not personally done. I need to know more. But when that occurred, it was of course tragic, but the young ladies who never got a chance, that bothers me.”

For the Altobellis. pic.twitter.com/kEwUJcqmfm — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 25, 2020

The decision to honor Altobelli hit close to home for catching prospect Jack Kruger, who played one season at OCC under Altobelli in 2015 before moving on to Mississippi State and getting drafted by the Angels in the 20th round of the ’16 Draft.

“I’m glad we’re doing it,” Kruger said. “He was a legend in the community. He was an amazing guy. He helped a lot of people, including me and my family. He was a players’ coach. Everything was about the players and what we needed. He took himself out of the limelight.”

Marsh suffers elbow sprain

Outfield prospect Brandon Marsh suffered a left elbow strain while attempting to make a diving catch on Sunday and will be out several weeks. Maddon said Marsh could even miss the beginning of the season but Marsh will undergo more testing in the coming weeks. Marsh is ranked as the club’s No. 2 prospect and No. 79 overall by MLB Pipeline.

“We don't have a finish line yet, but we're hoping that it's not too long,” Maddon said. “Theoretically, it should not be. But elbow strain, back off him. It's his non-throwing arm so he's going to be able to do one-arm kind of drills."

Marsh, a second-round pick in the 2016 Draft, is coming off a strong season that saw him hit .300/.383/.428 with seven homers, 43 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 96 games at Double-A Mobile before a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League. The 22-year-old admitted it's tough missing time to injury again, as he’s had some minor issues in the past, including a back injury in ’17 and an ankle sprain last year.

“It’s pretty tough, just knowing how much work all of us have put in to be in the position we are now,” Marsh said. “The whole offseason, all those hard mornings and waking up early and getting your work in. It’s tough to deal with right now, especially game one of camp. There is no telling the timetable, so it’s a tough one to swallow right now. Just hoping and praying for the best right now.”

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com.