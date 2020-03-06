Notes: Aníbal's 'beauty'; Ross' rotation bid

JUPITER, Fla. -- Fifteen years into his Major League career, Aníbal Sánchez isn’t trying to change what’s gotten him this far.

While some pitchers tinker and experiment in the offseason, this winter Sánchez zoned in on simply getting ready.

“He knows who he is. That’s the beauty of Aníbal,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He knows what he needs to do. He knows how to prepare. He goes out and tries to compete. That’s all he focuses on. He’s good.”

Sánchez continued in his progress building up to his first start of the regular season on Friday in the Nats’ 7-3 loss to the Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. He tossed four scoreless innings in his third Spring Training appearance, fanned three and allowed one hit against the Marlins. The righty, who turned 36 last week, threw in the 80s, then upped his velocity into the 90s.

“I just want to attack the strike zone,” Sánchez said. “I don’t want to overthrow. It’s not something I need right now, probably. ... I just want to test a little bit what I can do with my fastball.”

The Nationals’ staff tasked Sánchez with focusing on his location and trying not to turn his body as much. Martinez was pleased with how that translated into the game.

“He’s right where we need him to be right now,” Martinez said.

Martinez to monitor Ross

When the Nationals play a split-squad game on Saturday afternoon, Martinez will stay at their home ballpark to watch right-hander Joe Ross start against the Marlins. The team is weighing its option for the fifth starter spot, having gone with Ross, Austin Voth and Erick Fedde in the past. Ross is a candidate for that role.

“I want to see Joe,” Martinez said. “He’s been pitching well, but I want to make sure that I’m watching every outing and seeing him doing the same thing over and over again.”

Ross has made two Spring Training starts ahead of his sixth season. He has faced 15 batters over five scoreless innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing one hit.

Injury updates

Victor Robles (left oblique soreness) and Eric Thames (left calf tightness) are slated to return to the field in the designated-hitter role in Saturday's split-squad games. The team has been cautious not to rush players back too quickly during Spring Training, in spite of Robles’ eagerness to play. To that point, Will Harris, who has yet to make his spring debut because of left abdomen soreness, threw two rounds of 20 pitches on Friday. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

Up next

The Nationals will play in split-squad matchups against the Marlins and Mets on Saturday. Washington will host Miami at 1:05 p.m. ET at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches with Ross on the mound against José Ureña. For the road game, which is on MLB.TV, the Nats will travel to Clover Park in Port St. Lucie with Austin Voth getting the start against lefty Steven Matz at 1:10 p.m. ET.