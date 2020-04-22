Notes: Kay staying busy, Bichette's debut airing

TORONTO -- Blue Jays left-hander Anthony Kay is navigating these uncertain times by trying to stay involved with baseball, both real and online. Kay, the club’s No. 10 prospect -- according to MLB Pipeline -- is home in New York, where he’s been able to spend time with family and

Kay, the club’s No. 10 prospect -- according to MLB Pipeline -- is home in New York, where he’s been able to spend time with family and keep his arm loose as he awaits more certainty on the return of baseball.

“I’ve been throwing pretty much every day. I go to my high school field and throw there, and I’ve been throwing some bullpens and stuff like that,” Kay said on Sportsnet 590 the FAN’s Good Show. “It’s still not the same as pitching in real games in Spring Training.”

Kay entered Spring Training competing for a job, and by the time baseball was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, he appeared to be on the outside looking in. That’s not a knock on Kay, who still features in the club’s long-term plans, it’s simply the reality of a rotation that’s been rebuilt with veteran arms. Presumably opening with Triple-A Buffalo when baseball resumes, Kay would be one of the next names in line when an opportunity opens.

There’s still down time, though. A lot of it. Kay’s social media makes it obvious that he’s a gamer, and the 25-year-old has been streaming plenty of MLB The Show on his Twitch channel. Recently, he got to officially reveal a “Stage 2 Team Affinity” card for MLB The Show featuring fellow Blue Jays prospect Kevin Smith.

New @BlueJays Stage 2 Team Affinity! @MLBTheShow How do we feel about your new card @KJS_4 !? Coming this Friday #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/EUaaFjy1Xd — Anthony Kay (@TonyBuckets18) April 21, 2020

“It definitely looks like it’s in a different language if you don’t know what’s going on,” Kay said. “I’m streaming on Twitch and trying to give the fans some sort of baseball, kind of like the players tourney they have going on.”

• MLB The Show Players League

Ricky and Roy

Former Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero overlapped one season with Roy Halladay, but it left a deep impact on the future All-Star. That 2009 season was vintage Halladay, as he went 17-10 with a 2.79 ERA over 239 innings.

Romero did his best to stay out of Doc’s way, but he was always watching. His takeaway echoes what so many other teammates have said about the Hall of Fame right-hander: nobody outworked him between starts.

“I think his hardest days were his preparation days,” Romero said earlier this week on Sportsnet Today. “His start days, all he had to do was come out and execute, because he just had such a good game plan and he’d already prepared those four days before. On the fifth day, he was like, ‘OK, if I stick to my game plan and do what I have to do, it’s game over.’”

Weekend watching

Bo Bichette is the man of the morning this Saturday on MLB Network. At 8 a.m. ET, Bichette’s MLB debut from July 29, 2019, will be re-aired, followed by Play Ball at 10 a.m. ET, which Bichette will also appear on. Play Ball features one-on-one conversations with some of the top personalities in the game, encouraging kids to participate in all forms of baseball.

Bichette’s MLB debut came in a 7-3 win over the Royals in which he went 1-for-4 with a single. Cavan Biggio led the way that day, going 3-for-5 with a home run, while Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk also each went deep.

From Home Plate to Your Plate

The Blue Jays have launched a nationwide virtual food drive, “From Home Plate to Your Plate,” in support of Food Banks Canada, a network of food banks serving communities in every Canadian province and territory. The Jays Care Foundation and The Sprott Foundation will match $300,000 of fan donations ($250,000 from Jays Care and $50,000 from The Sprott Foundation). With those donation matches, a $1 donation can feed a family of four as it becomes more challenging for food banks to meet the increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can donate online here.

