Former Astros, A's skipper Howe fighting COVID

Former Astros, Athletics and Mets manager Art Howe, who was also an infielder for Houston from 1976-82, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU recovering from a COVID-19 infection. He told Houston's KPRC-TV that he first felt the onset of symptoms on May 3, and that after several days

Former Astros, Athletics and Mets manager Art Howe, who was also an infielder for Houston from 1976-82, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU recovering from a COVID-19 infection. He told Houston's KPRC-TV that he first felt the onset of symptoms on May 3, and that after several days without improvement, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"I had chills, just shaking like a leaf, my whole body," Howe said. "Then I finally got tested on Tuesday, and I tested positive, and Wednesday I was isolated at home. Then the same thing, I still had the chills. Then you lose your taste buds. It's total fatigue. I've never experienced anything like it in my life. ... But I'm starting to feel a little bit better, I think, now."

The Astros family has former player and manager Art Howe in our thoughts tonight as we wish him a speedy recovery. We’re with you, Art! — Houston Astros (@astros) May 15, 2020

Howe, 73, made his Major League debut with the Pirates in 1974, and after seven seasons with the Astros, he ended his playing career with the Cardinals, for whom he played in 1984 and '85. He then managed the Astros from 1989-93, going 392-418 (.484 winning percentage). In 1996, he took the helm in Oakland, where he managed the Athletics through the 2002 season. Over those seven seasons, he had a record of 600-533 (.530), including American League West division titles in 2000 and '02.

Sending positive thoughts to our former skipper Art Howe. pic.twitter.com/Srw1Wu1MQL — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 15, 2020

From 2000-02, Howe's Athletics went 296-189 (.610), reaching the postseason each year (winning the AL Wild Card in '01). Howe went on to manage the Mets from 2003-04, compiling a record of 137-186 (.424) over that period.