Astros donate pizza to all Houston fire depts.

HOUSTON -- The Astros Foundation arranged for 470 Papa John’s pizzas to be delivered to all 94 Houston Fire Department stations this week, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Providing lunch is a small way for us to say thank you to so many of the first responders in our city,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “They truly are our unsung heroes. We wanted to show them how much they are appreciated. Papa John’s is a longtime partner of the Astros, and they were happy to support us in this gesture.”

Thank you to the firefighters, paramedics, and all first responders working hard #ForTheH https://t.co/sTqssUtcA5 pic.twitter.com/4rMMVu0Tvz — Houston Astros (@astros) April 8, 2020

Marty Lancton, the president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, expressed his gratitude in a statement.

“Your provision of pizza to every fire station in the city was appreciated by the 4,000 men and women of our fire department,” Lancton said. “We thank you for your good work in the community. And, we thank you for another great moment in the long friendship between the Astros and Houston firefighters.”

This week’s pizza delivery was one of several community outreach initiatives spearheaded by the Astros Foundation in recent days, including Wednesday’s PPE Drive at Minute Maid Park. This initiative included a $400,000 donation from the Astros Foundation.

