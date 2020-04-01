Astros Foundation aiding COVID-19 relief efforts

HOUSTON -- The Astros Foundation, in partnership with Crane Worldwide, will be providing funding, logistics and transportation support for much-needed medical equipment to serve those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Houston, the team announced Wednesday The Astros have been helping to provide delivery of critical medical supplies and personal

The Astros have been helping to provide delivery of critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment from across the globe to the Houston hospitals within the Texas Medical Center. Additionally, the Astros Foundation will donate $400,000 to support the hospitals within the Texas Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Crane Worldwide delivered the first shipment of 100,000 test swabs to several hospitals. In the next 10 days, critical PPE, including masks, forehead thermometers, more test swabs and other key items, will be delivered.

“We are grateful for the healthcare workers and everything that the healthcare industry is doing at this crucial time,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “Critical supplies needed to save lives have been in short supply and difficult to source quickly and safely. We are glad to provide funding and important resources needed for our hospitals to continue to serve those in need. The Astros and the Astros Foundation will continue to step up and serve our Houston community. If we all work together, we will get through this together.”

Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.