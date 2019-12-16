Astros 'fully cooperating' with MLB investigation

SAN DIEGO -- Neither Astros president of baseball operations and general manager Jeff Luhnow nor manager AJ Hinch chose to elaborate when asked Tuesday about the ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball into allegations the Astros used cameras as part of an elaborate scheme to steal opponents' signs during the

SAN DIEGO -- Neither Astros president of baseball operations and general manager Jeff Luhnow nor manager AJ Hinch chose to elaborate when asked Tuesday about the ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball into allegations the Astros used cameras as part of an elaborate scheme to steal opponents' signs during the 2017 season.

Both men did, however, say they are fully cooperating with MLB and have spoken to investigators about the allegations, which surfaced in a story last month in The Athletic. In the report, former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers said the Astros stole signs during home games that season with the help of a camera positioned in the outfield. Stealing signs using electronic equipment is against MLB rules.

The Astros released a statement saying they would cooperate with MLB and would have no further comment, and Luhnow and Hinch maintained that stance Tuesday. Hinch, speaking publicly for the first time since the report surfaced just days after the Astros lost to the Nationals in Game 7 of the World Series, was met with a swarm of reporters during his media availability.

"To address the elephant in the room, I'm happy to see all of you," Hinch said. "I know you're all here for obvious reasons, and I have great respect for what you do. If I was in your shoes, I would be on the other side of this table, and I would want to ask questions and find answers and get some more information on the investigation and all the allegations and things like that.

"I know you're probably expecting this, but I can't comment on it. It is an ongoing investigation. What I can say is I've committed my time and energy to cooperate with MLB. I've talked to them a couple times, and we continue to work with them as they navigate the investigation, and now we're waiting with everything in their hands."

Luhnow struck a similar tone when speaking with a small group of Houston reporters from his suite at the Manchester Grand Hyatt an hour earlier. Luhnow echoed what owner Jim Crane told MLB.com on Monday in saying the investigation is having no bearing on how the club is approaching any possible trades or free agency.

"I can't comment on this investigation, except to say we're fully cooperating," Luhnow said. "I've been part of the cooperation. I've talked to MLB and we've done everything that we need to do to support it. That's really all I'm going to say at this point until there's some resolution."

Mets manager Carlos Beltran, who was a player on the 2017 team, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was Hinch's bench coach, both refrained from commenting on the investigation when asked. Cora met with reporters on Monday and said he has talked to MLB investigators, and Beltran talked to reporters on Tuesday.

"You know what, I'm not going to comment on that because, like I said, the whole investigation is in the process by MLB baseball," Beltran said. "So anything related to suspension, the Astros, I don't have any comment on those."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a close friend of Hinch's who was on the losing end of the 2017 World Series, admitted Tuesday he was surprised at the extent of the allegations. Roberts said he had talked to Hinch and said they remain friends.

"If, again, they were using [electronic devices], the line was crossed, but on the field, as we all know, that's a part of the game, sign stealing, reading catchers and tipping -- that's all part of the game," Roberts said. "But there is a line."

Luhnow said he wasn't aware of a timetable of when the investigation would wrap up, but it continues to be a storyline that dominates the Astros' offseason.

Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.