Astros Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

HOUSTON – The Astros, under new manager Dusty Baker, will hit the fields in sunny South Florida next week for the start of Spring Training. Here are the key dates and some names to learn:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Feb. 17

New faces to know

C Dustin Garneau, RHP Austin Pruitt, LHP Blake Taylor

Top prospects to know

RHP Forrest Whitley (No. 19 overall per MLB Pipeline), RHP Bryan Abreu, 3B Abraham Toro, RHP Cristian Javier, RHP Brandon Bielak, RHP José Urquidy, RHP Enoli Paredes, C Garrett Stubbs, OF Ronnie Dawson

Where is the facility?

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla. (shared with the Nationals)

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, at 8:30 a.m. CT daily beginning Feb. 13

First game

Feb. 22, 5:05 p.m. CT, vs. Nationals (Astros are home team)

First TV game

Feb. 25, 11:05 p.m. CT, vs. the Marlins

Other notable games

March 5 vs. Red Sox, Fort Myers

March 14 vs. Red Sox, West Palm Beach

March 30 vs. Braves, West Palm Beach

Last game in Florida

March 22 vs. Marlins, Jupiter, Fla.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

March 23-24 vs. Indians, Minute Maid Park

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

March 26, 6:10 p.m. CT, vs. Angels, Minute Maid Park

Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.