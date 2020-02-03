Astros Spring Training FAQs, dates to know
HOUSTON – The Astros, under new manager Dusty Baker, will hit the fields in sunny South Florida next week for the start of Spring Training. Here are the key dates and some names to learn:
Pitchers and catchers report date
Feb. 12
First pitchers and catchers workout
Feb. 13
Full squad report date
Feb. 16
First full-squad workout
Feb. 17
New faces to know
C Dustin Garneau, RHP Austin Pruitt, LHP Blake Taylor
Top prospects to know
RHP Forrest Whitley (No. 19 overall per MLB Pipeline), RHP Bryan Abreu, 3B Abraham Toro, RHP Cristian Javier, RHP Brandon Bielak, RHP José Urquidy, RHP Enoli Paredes, C Garrett Stubbs, OF Ronnie Dawson
Where is the facility?
FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla. (shared with the Nationals)
Can fans attend workouts?
Yes, at 8:30 a.m. CT daily beginning Feb. 13
First game
Feb. 22, 5:05 p.m. CT, vs. Nationals (Astros are home team)
First TV game
Feb. 25, 11:05 p.m. CT, vs. the Marlins
Other notable games
March 5 vs. Red Sox, Fort Myers
March 14 vs. Red Sox, West Palm Beach
March 30 vs. Braves, West Palm Beach
Last game in Florida
March 22 vs. Marlins, Jupiter, Fla.
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
March 23-24 vs. Indians, Minute Maid Park
Opening Day date, time, opponent and location
March 26, 6:10 p.m. CT, vs. Angels, Minute Maid Park
Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.