Astros land pitcher Pruitt in trade with Rays

The Astros have acquired right-hander Austin Pruitt from the Rays in exchange for a pair of Minor Leaguers, right-hander Peyton Battenfield and outfielder Cal Stevenson. In a corresponding move, the Astros designated right-hander Dean Deetz for assignment, keeping Houston's 40-man roster full.

Pruitt, 30, made 67 appearances for Tampa Bay from 2017-19, including 10 starts. He posted a 4.87 ERA in 199 2/3 innings. He split last season between Triple-A Durham and the Major League club, posting a 5.40 ERA over 18 appearances (six starts) for Durham and a 4.40 ERA over 14 games (two starts) for the Rays.

He's a Houston-area native, graduating from The Woodlands College Park High School before pitching at the University of Houston.

Battenfield, 22, was a ninth-round selection by Houston in the 2019 Draft, pitching for Class A Tri-City and finishing with a 1.60 ERA in 14 outings (five starts).

The Astros had acquired Stevenson, 23, in a trade with the Blue Jays last season. Between Class A Advanced Dunedin and Class A Advanced Fayetteville, he slashed .288/.388/.384 with five home runs and 13 steals in 113 games.