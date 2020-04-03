A's donate pizza, send fans on virtual vacays

In an effort to show their appreciation for those who continue to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the A’s provided a nice gesture to medical professionals on Friday afternoon. The club surprised workers of Kaiser Permanente, the A’s healthcare partner, by delivering 300 personal pizzas from Round Table

In an effort to show their appreciation for those who continue to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the A’s provided a nice gesture to medical professionals on Friday afternoon.

The club surprised workers of Kaiser Permanente, the A’s healthcare partner, by delivering 300 personal pizzas from Round Table Pizza for lunch to staff members at the Oakland Medical Center.

They're taking care of our community, so we took care of lunch. With an assist from @RoundTablePizza we provided lunch for 300 frontline medical workers from @kpeastbayarea in Oakland earlier today. pic.twitter.com/pTjWFnSiar — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 3, 2020

The A’s also continue to provide fun content for their fans. After allowing fans the opportunity to submit videos narrated by the club’s broadcasters last week, the A’s are now teaming up with Southwest Airlines to send fans on a virtual spring break vacation. On the A’s Twitter page (@athletics), the team is asking fans to send photos and their dream spring break destination. The team will turn these dreams into a virtual reality by replying with a souvenir photo.

Thank you all for participating and we hope you enjoyed your virtual vacations! https://t.co/xrOOc8UDS9 pic.twitter.com/e6uzNv5oUP — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 3, 2020

A’s players weighed in, too. Ramón Laureano would travel to Morocco. Jesus Luzardo picked Isla Culebra in Puerto Rico -- showing he’s tough on the mound and in real life, choosing a place called “Snake Island.” Matt Chapman 's dream spring break destination is Tulum, and Tony Kemp chose the Maldives.

Martin Gallegos covers the A's for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinJGallegos.