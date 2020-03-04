Luzardo, Pinder, Kemp impress 'mates in camp

MESA, Ariz. -- As we reach the midway point of Spring Training, the A’s have had certain players surprise teammates with their strong play. Others who had high expectations are just living up to the hype, but that doesn’t make them any less impressive.

Who are the most impressive teammates the A’s have watched to this point in camp? Here are some of their picks:

Jesús Luzardo, LHP

After a strong showing out of the bullpen as a September call-up, Luzardo, the A's No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, enters 2020 expected to join Oakland’s starting rotation. Luzardo has looked electric in his two spring outings: He has yet to allow a run, and he has recorded five strikeouts over five innings.

Teammates say: “I’d have to say Jesús. His velo is really good right now. Every pitch he has is working right now. He’s like [in] midseason form already.” -- Chris Bassitt

“I would say out of the young guys, Luzardo has pitched very well. He’s been really good when he’s been out there. As far as pitchers, he’s up there with the way he’s been working. He’s pretty locked in.” -- Mike Fiers

Chad Pinder, UTIL

After spending 2019 playing all over the field for the A’s, Pinder enters 2020 as part of a crowded group of outfielders on the roster. He’s off to a strong start at the plate in the Cactus League, batting .375 with two doubles and a home run over seven games.

Teammates say: “[Pinder’s] swing looks great. He looks strong and looks like he can hit righties and lefties. I think he deserves to play every day.” -- Matt Chapman

Tony Kemp, 2B/UTIL

Kemp arrived to the A’s this offseason via trade from the Cubs, and he is now in a five-man battle for the vacant second base job. He’s batting .364 with a double and a home run over seven games.

Teammates say: “I feel like every time I turn on the game, Kemp is getting a hit. He had a really good series in Las Vegas and has stood out to me. He seems to always be on base.” -- Liam Hendriks

Robbie Grossman, OF

Grossman was a 2019 Gold Glove Award finalist in his first season with the A’s, and he enters 2020 expected to play mostly left field, likely in a platoon situation. He’s hitting .308 with a home run and three RBIs through his first seven games.

Teammates say: “The last three or four days, he’s hit every ball on the button, which is pretty incredible. He’s been swinging the bat really well. That’s my pick. [He’s been] pretty impressive.” -- Mark Canha

Greg Deichmann, OF

After a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League with a league-best nine home runs over 23 games, Deichmann, Oakland's No. 14 prospect, is likely to begin the year at Double-A Midland, but he’ll move up quickly if he continues to impress at the plate. He’s batting .286 with a home run in eight Cactus League games.

Teammates say: “His bat is very short in the zone. He’s short to the ball. He has a good plan at the plate. Not a long swing. Just a really good offensive player.” -- Ramón Laureano

Greg Deichmann led the @MLBazFallLeague with nine homers, the highest total in the league in nearly a decade. The #Athletics' No. 17 prospect is on our list of 20 breakout prospects from the recently concluded AFL season: https://t.co/QYaAE2rD9P pic.twitter.com/KJyjBSOQZX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 28, 2019

