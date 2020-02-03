Athletics Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

OAKLAND -- The equipment bags that have already been shipped via truck to Mesa, Ariz., will soon reunite with the A’s players who are set to report for Spring Training in less than a week. As report date gets closer, here is a breakdown of key information. Pitchers and catchers

OAKLAND -- The equipment bags that have already been shipped via truck to Mesa, Ariz., will soon reunite with the A’s players who are set to report for Spring Training in less than a week. As report date gets closer, here is a breakdown of key information.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full-squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

Left-hander T.J. McFarland; catcher Austin Allen; infielders Vimael Machin and Tony Kemp

Top prospects to know

Right-handers Daulton Jefferies, Grant Holmes and James Kaprielian; catcher Jonah Heim; infielders Nick Allen, Logan Davidson and Robert Puason; outfielders Luis Barrera, Greg Deichmann and Lazaro Armenteros.

Where is the facility?

Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, prior to the A’s first Cactus League game, fans can attend workouts at Fitch Park (651 N Center St.), which is down the street from Hohokam Stadium. Workouts typically begin shortly after 9 a.m. MST and run for several hours.

First Cactus League game

Saturday, Feb. 22, 12:05 p.m. PT, at Cubs

Other notable game

Saturday, Feb. 29, 1:05 p.m. PT, vs. Indians

Last Cactus League game

Saturday, March 21, 12:05 p.m. PT, vs. Cubs

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

The A's return to the Bay Area to put the finishing touches on Spring Training when they take part in the annual Bay Bridge Series with the Giants. Exhibition games are scheduled for Monday, March 23 (7:05 p.m. PT at Oakland Coliseum); and Tuesday, March 24 (6:45 p.m. PT at Oracle Park).

Opening Day

Thursday, March 26, 1:07 p.m. PT, vs. Twins at Oakland Coliseum

Martin Gallegos covers the A's for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinJGallegos.