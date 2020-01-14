Cardinals acquire Austin Dean from Marlins

ST. LOUIS -- After trading three right-handed-hitting outfielders, the Cardinals added one to their roster on Tuesday. St. Louis acquired outfielder Austin Dean from the Marlins in exchange for Minor League outfielder Diowill Burgos, the club announced. Dean, 26, has been in and out of the Majors the last two

St. Louis acquired outfielder Austin Dean from the Marlins in exchange for Minor League outfielder Diowill Burgos, the club announced.

Dean, 26, has been in and out of the Majors the last two years and struggled to produce there. In 2019, he played 64 games with the Marlins and slashed .225/.261/.404 with a .665 OPS. But in 73 games with Triple-A New Orleans in ‘19, the left fielder slashed .337/.401/.635 and had a 1.036 OPS with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs. Over his last two seasons in Triple-A, Dean hit .331/.398/.546 with 27 home runs and 111 RBIs in 640 plate appearances. He was named the Marlins’ Minor League Player of the Year in '18.

The Cardinals didn’t particularly need an outfielder, but they have been looking for ways to improve the offense for 2020. Dean will likely enter the mix of outfield competition with Lane Thomas , Tyler O'Neill , Justin Williams and Dylan Carlson . Williams is the only left-handed hitter of that group. The Cardinals reduced some of their outfield depth in last week’s trade with the Rays, giving up José Martínez and Randy Arozarena for top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore .

Burgos, 18, was one of the Cardinals’ international signings in 2017 for $300,000, according to MLB Pipeline. In rookie ball in '19, he slashed .205/.311/.333 in 22 games. Between the Gulf Coast League and the Dominican Summer League last season, Burgos hit .316/.420/.579 with a .999 OPS.