Bonds' small surge not enough for HOF election

PITTSBURGH -- Barry Bonds made progress, but only a little, toward the Hall of Fame in his eighth year on the ballot. Bonds, the Majors’ home run king and the only former Pirates player on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot, received 60.7 percent of votes, as announced Tuesday night

Bonds, the Majors’ home run king and the only former Pirates player on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot, received 60.7 percent of votes, as announced Tuesday night on MLB Network. Bonds received 241 of 397 possible votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America voters, falling 57 votes shy of the 75 percent needed for election.

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer. Jeter received 99.7 percent of votes, one short of being a unanimous selection, in his first year on the ballot. Walker received 76.6 percent of votes in his 10th and final year of eligibility.

Bonds will be on the ballot two more years, with his eligibility expiring after the 2022 voting. To reach Cooperstown, he’ll need a significant boost before that time.

The good news for Bonds is that with Jeter and Walker off the ballot, there will be fewer worthy candidates for voters to consider next year. Curt Schilling, who received 70 percent of the vote this year, seems likely to take another step forward and get elected next year. Voters can select up to 10 candidates, and next up in this year’s voting totals -- after Jeter, Walker and Schilling -- were Roger Clemens (61 percent) and Bonds.

Bonds and Clemens’ candidacy is always a topic for debate during Hall of Fame voting season due to their ties to performance-enhancing drugs. Their numbers, awards and accomplishments alone clearly make them worthy of spots in Cooperstown.

But it has taken Bonds eight years to reach the 60-percent threshold, and his slight uptick this year doesn’t bode well with his time running out. He jumped from 36.8 percent in 2015 to 44.3 percent in ’16 to 53.8 percent in ’17 and 56.4 percent in ’18. Last year, he received 59.1 percent of the vote. This year, he gained only 1.6 percent of the vote.

Though Bonds made history mostly in a Giants uniform, he established himself in Pittsburgh. He slugged 176 of his 762 career homers, drove in 556 runs, stole 251 bases and slashed .275/.380/.503 while playing for the Pirates from 1986-92. He was named National League MVP in 1990 and ’92 -- and finished as the runner-up in ’91 -- and he won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors all three of those years. In addition, he ranks ninth among all Pirates with 50.1 Wins Above Replacement.

Bonds spent 15 years in San Francisco and ended his career with seven MVP Awards, eight Gold Gloves, two batting titles, 14 All-Star nods, a Major League-record 2,558 walks and both the single-season and career home run records.

