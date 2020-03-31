Try out home tutorials from former MLB players

Following the current social guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means, in most cases, remaining at home in order to stay a safe distance away from others. But just because you’re spending a lot of time inside doesn’t mean you can’t still practice and improve your baseball skills. That’s right:

Following the current social guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means, in most cases, remaining at home in order to stay a safe distance away from others. But just because you’re spending a lot of time inside doesn’t mean you can’t still practice and improve your baseball skills.

That’s right: You don’t need a field, a bunch of teammates or even a bat or ball to work on your game.

“We can still take advantage and find ways to have fun, continue to get better and make it exciting,” said the recently retired Curtis Granderson, a three-time All-Star, “whether we’re by ourselves, with our family or with our siblings.”

There are plenty of specific individual drills and activities related to baseball that can help you get better. Here are some you can try in the comfort of your own home courtesy of some current and former players and coaches.

Granderson on how to ‘sock’ it

A veteran of 16 seasons in the big leagues, Granderson recalled how, as a youngster, he used to take a single sock and turn it into a makeshift ball.

From there, you can put your “sock ball” to use for throwing at various targets to build up and maintain mechanics and arm strength, as well as hitting by tossing it in the air with one hand and using your other hand to act as a bat to swing at it.

“The cool thing about a sock,” Granderson explained in the first episode of Baseball At Home on his YouTube channel, “is if you throw it and hit something, most likely you’re not going to break it.

“You can be the pitcher. You can be the hitter. You can put targets up in your room or basement [to throw or hit to], wherever you have the space to do it.”

Dempster on pitch grips and balance

Normally, Ryan Dempster -- an MLB Network analyst who pitched in The Show from 1998 to 2013 -- would be breaking down pitching footage and providing tutorials on site at Studio 42 in Secaucus, N.J. This time, however, he’s in a different setting as he runs through pitch grips for a four-seam fastball, a two-seamer, a slider and a changeup.

“They always talk about feel for pitchers, and it starts with your fingers, your hand and the baseball,” Dempster said in a video shot inside a bedroom. “So when you’re lying in bed, sitting on the couch … put a baseball in your hand and get comfortable with it.”

For his second instructional pitching video, Dempster took it up a notch and also moved to a different location: the kitchen.

“Maybe Mom and Dad don’t want you [practicing baseball] in the kitchen,” the two-time All-Star joked, “but that’s where I’m choosing today.”

Here’s a little drill that you can do to stay in pitching shape as we stay home for safety! Whether you are a little leaguer, high school or college, heck even in a men’s league, I know how much this drill helped me, hopefully can do the same for you! Build that Base!! pic.twitter.com/Pt3QRosrRm — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) March 29, 2020

The idea behind this drill? Working on balance and building a foundation with your legs. Dempster’s simple suggestion involves getting into the set position (as if a runner is on base) and going through the first part of your pitching motion by lifting your front leg up -- and then holding it in place once perpendicular to your torso before bringing it back down in place.

“You can do it by reps,” Dempster said. “Try to do five reps or 10 or 15, and then go into multiple sets of that. And if you really want to build up strength, you can hold it for a five-second count, a 10-second count, 30 seconds. Challenge yourself to get as strong as you can in that position.”

Hale on covering the whole plate

How about a little hitting help from a member of the reigning champions?

The current third-base coach for the Nationals, Chip Hale also played parts of seven MLB seasons from 1989-97, and he showed how to get in some hitting work with just a bat -- from the backyard of his house in Arizona.

Wanna hit like a World Series champion?



World Series champion Chip Hale is here with a drill you can do from home that will make you a better hitter in no time.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/5rKVZywuV4 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 30, 2020

In this “nine-zone drill,” the aim is to think of the strike zone like a tic-tac-toe board and check-swing three (or more) reps at each spot, starting up and away until you work all the way through to low and in. That way, you cover all nine zones and also build up core and forearm strength.

“You can go to four reps, you can go to five reps as you get stronger,” Hale said. “It’ll make your arms stronger and give you an idea where to hit the ball.”

Bowa on defensive hand-eye coordination and agility

If you’re seeking ways to enhance your glovework -- with or without needing a glove -- there are few better to learn from than Larry Bowa, a two-time Gold Glover and five-time All-Star during his career from 1970-85.

Bowa, who also managed six seasons in MLB, spent time working with the Phillies and infield coach Juan Castro this Spring Training.

“The drills I’m talking to you about,” Bowa said, “they do them in the big leagues.”

The difference, of course, is that if you’re working indoors like many have to right now, it may be safer to use a tennis ball rather than a baseball. As such, Bowa demonstrated a number of drills from a carpeted hallway in his home.

One of them focused on how to properly use your glove hand -- first without a glove and then with one -- to field and come through a ground ball, whether it’s rolled by a partner directly at you, to your glove side or to your backhand side. Another activity, called the “pick-up drill,” ensures your lower half -- namely, your feet, knees and legs -- are involved in getting low to properly catch grounders out in front of you.

Ripken on staying low as an infielder

An MLB Network analyst who spent a dozen years in the Majors, Bill Ripken took to a small outdoor area -- outfitted with a batch of baseballs, three cones, a few throwing targets and a pitching screen for caroming ground balls -- to provide a few key pointers to improve your infield defense.

In the first drill, Ripken showed how to work on moving your feet toward the target after fielding the ball.

“As infielders, we shuffle [our legs] -- we don’t cross,” Ripken said, while demonstrating his shuffling from cone to cone to gain momentum on throws.

Next, he moved to his knees to throw the ball off a pitching screen netting to field grounders.

“Notice how my hands are out in front of my body,” Ripken said, echoing what Bowa mentioned above.

Ripken then completed the same drill, only this time on his feet in an exaggerated low squatting position, stressing a wide base with your rear end low and, yep, hands out in front.

“If you do this right, you should feel something here,” Ripken said, pointing to his quads, “not here,” pointing this time to his lower back. “Your legs should burn a little bit.”