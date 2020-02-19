Which top prospects will break camp in bigs?

We’re about to start our Spring Training coverage at MLB Pipeline and yes, for those of you who keep asking -- the Top 30 lists are coming very soon, we promise! But as busy as we are, we wanted to make sure we got to some of your questions for

Who are the best prospects that you expect to break camp in the majors? — Trentoff (@t_mercado10) February 19, 2020

For starters, make sure you read the story that went up last week about a prospect in each organization to watch this spring. It’s a very good reference point.

Of the players in that story, the best prospect who has the best shot of being in an Opening Day lineup has to be Luis Robert. He’s No. 3 on our Top 100, is coming off of a 30-30 season and is armed with a six-year contract. There also aren’t any obstacles to him taking over in center field in Chicago.

I’d love to see Jo Adell in right field to start the season for the Angels. But even with the Joc Pederson deal falling through, I’m not 100 percent sure the organization will bring Adell up right from the get-go; we might have to wait until late May or June for that one, but I hope I’m wrong.

Keep an eye on Dylan Carlson with the Cardinals, too. Maybe a bit of a long shot, but he’s really close to being ready. Yes, he’s young and he hasn’t spent that much time above Double-A, but so what? A really good spring could vault him into the conversation.

Note that I’m focusing mostly on the guys who haven’t been in the big leagues yet. Pitching-wise, I’ll go with someone who has -- Mitch Keller of the Pirates. He nearly collected enough innings to graduate off the prospects list and will do so very early on in the 2020 season. He’s certain to be in the Pirates' rotation from the start of the season.

How far away are Pache and/or Waters from Atlanta, and what would it take to see them later this summer for the big club? — ⚾️ Stanton ⚾️ (@StantonThe3rd) February 18, 2020

Man, do I wish I was going to Braves camp this spring. That honor goes to Mike Rosenbaum. Can’t be everywhere, I guess, but the idea of seeing two-thirds of the future Braves outfield in a big league game at the same time would be very cool. Even better would be for the two of them to play with Ronald Acuña Jr., to get a future look at the entire starting outfield. It’s only a matter of time.

Both are in big league camp, with Cristian Pache on the 40-man roster and Drew Waters a non-roster invitee, and both should get plenty of playing time to show off their tools. Ranked Nos. 13 and 26, respectively, both reached Triple-A, so they’re not all that far away. On the flip side, they’re only 21, so there’s no reason to rush them, though the Braves clearly won’t hesitate to bring young guys up if they think they can help them win.

More than that, though, is that there isn’t a clear path right now for either of them. I’d put Pache a shade ahead of Waters in terms of readiness, mostly because I think Waters could work on his approach at the plate a bit more, but that’s splitting hairs. Right now, the outfield in Atlanta is pretty crowded, with three starters and even Nick Markakis as the fourth outfielder. The Braves wouldn’t call up either of their prized outfield prospects if they weren’t going to play regularly. So unless there’s an injury or a trade, you might have to wait until September to see the Pache-Waters tandem in Atlanta.

What all goes into the hit tool? Seems like Madrigal should be higher than a 60 with his contact and few strikeouts, is it because he doesn’t walk a ton? Thank you — Serfoss (@Serfoss14) February 19, 2020

I wanted to take this opportunity to remind people that the information on the 2019 lists are now dated. In this case, I think you’re looking at the White Sox Top 30 or Top 100 from 2019, though as I check it, I see we gave him a 65 hit grade. That’s since been upgraded to 70, as you point out his elite-level contact skills with few strikeouts (Like almost none, it’s scary how infrequently he struck out in 2019: 16 times in 473 at-bats across three levels!).

In general, though, we try to err closer to future grades for a player. That’s not to say current production doesn’t figure into it -- if a guy doesn’t hit well for two years in a row, for instance, his hit grade will take a hit – but there will be some benefit of the doubt given if evaluators really like a player’s swing, he has a good approach, and people generally think he’s going to hit in the big leagues. Things like strikeout rate, lack of walks/plate discipline will certainly impact a player’s grade adversely. As for Nick Madrigal, we all knew about his contact skills from his Oregon State days. There was a tiny bit of concern that he wouldn’t be strong enough to impact the ball with wood against higher levels of pitching to be anything more than a slap singles hitter. Now, he’s never going to become Jose Altuve power-wise, but I think he showed enough extra-base authority to put those questions to rest, and that’s a big reason why his grade was upped to a 70.