30 teams, 30 predictions for 2020 season
The new year is upon us, and that means we can put 2019 in the rearview mirror and concentrate on what lies ahead for us. We always believe that the next year will be better than the last, an exercise in human optimism that is legitimately charming, if usually misguided.
So today we come up with one big prediction for every team in 2020. Some of these will be positives and some of them definitely won’t, but one thing is for sure: You’ll be able to mock us for making most of them by the end of the year.
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays: Vlad Jr. will become the Vlad we’ve been waiting for.
Orioles: They will improve for the third consecutive season.
Of course, all that requires is them losing fewer than 108 games. But we think they can do it!
Rays: Snell will be back to earning Cy Young Award votes again.
It was a bit of a lost year for
Red Sox: Betts isn't a member of the Red Sox one year from today.
Will it be a trade in the next couple of months? At the Deadline? Or just signing with another team before the end of next year? However it plays out, your opportunities to see
Yankees: Stanton exceeds his current Yankees home run total.
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Indians: Lindor goes the way of Betts.
Just like I said Mookie won’t be in Boston a year from now,
Royals: Soler will hit 40 homers again.
Tigers: Miggy hits .300 again.
It’s a major goal for
Twins: Buxton will get MVP Award votes.
The Twins are so much better when
White Sox: Jiménez hits 40 homers.
Someday,
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Angels: Trout misses the postseason again.
Astros: Correa finally has the MVP Award-caliber season we’ve been predicting.
The Astros were reportedly considering trading
Athletics: No extension for Chapman.
This should be the biggest story in Oakland right now: When does
Mariners: There will be no trades until the Deadline, and then there will be about a dozen in an hour.
The Mariners have just been storing themselves up for the summer, surely.
Rangers: The new park will play much differently than anyone thought.
Remember when people thought the new Yankee Stadium would be a pitcher’s park? They’ve got to move into the place before we know how it’s going to work out.
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves: They will win the division again.
Considering how wonderful of an October the Nationals had, it’s easy to forget the Braves were the champs of this division, rather easily. And no matter what happens with Josh Donaldson this offseason ... they might be just as good in 2020.
Marlins: OK, this is the year Brinson breaks out.
To be fair, pretty sure I’ve been saying this about
Mets: Canó makes the All-Star team.
For totally understandable reasons,
Nationals: The team takes a step back, and no one is that angry about it.
Welcome, Nationals fans, to the beautiful concept of a honeymoon year.
Phillies: They miss the playoffs again.
If this happens, all heck is gonna break loose in the City of Brotherly Love.
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
Brewers: They will make a bigger move than you’re expecting.
The Brewers have a sharp, savvy front office, and their losses this offseason are a good sign something’s cooking.
Cardinals: The best hitter in their lineup by the end of the season will be Carlson.
The Cardinals are unlikely to sign an outfielder this offseason out of anticipation for
Cubs: Mass chaos
The Cubs’ quiet offseason has been ... unsettling. Something is coming. It may take us all of 2020 to recover from the reverberations.
Pirates: A positive trade haul
General manager Ben Cherington knows what he’s doing, and he has a big job in front of him. But the man can compile and develop talent, as he proved in Boston.
Reds: One more big splash
The Reds are smart enough to realize there might be a window for them to capitalize on in the NL Central in the next couple of years.
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-backs: Bumgarner throws a shutout at Oracle Park.
And
Dodgers: Another playoff appearance
The Dodgers have frustrated their fans with their lack of movement this offseason, but they’re still stocked with talent. As for October, well ... we’ll see about that.
Giants: A rebound for Posey
Padres: A winning season
Padres fans are getting impatient, but even if the playoffs aren’t forthcoming, their first winning season since 2010 could be.
Rockies: Arenado stays put.
The Rockies aren’t ready to completely start over ... are they? What they do with