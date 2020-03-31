Big Slick Celebrity Weekend canceled in KC

KANSAS CITY -- Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, one of the most prominent charity events held in Kansas City each summer, will not be held this year because of COVID-19 concerns. The event’s website, bigslickkc.org, announced it had canceled this year’s event, which would have been held June 5-6. A statement

KANSAS CITY -- Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, one of the most prominent charity events held in Kansas City each summer, will not be held this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

The event’s website, bigslickkc.org, announced it had canceled this year’s event, which would have been held June 5-6.

A statement on the website read: “In the interest of everyone’s health and well-being during these days of social distancing, Big Slick 11 has been cancelled. We’ll be back next year, bigger and better than ever before. See you next year!”

The event has been hosted by Kansas City celebrities Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner, and features a Friday night celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium prior to a Royals game.

These @BigSlickKC hosts already do SO MUCH for the kiddos at Children's Mercy! Now they're sharing words of encouragement and gratitude for our staff. Check out @RobRiggle's message for our healthcare workers:#healthcareheroes #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/RPWVcHbCuv — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) March 30, 2020

Proceeds go to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which also has included a Saturday morning bowling tournament and an auction at the Sprint Center, has raised more than $10 million since 2010.

Numerous celebrities have engaged in the weekend over the decade, including Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Jake Tapper and Kansas Citian Heidi Gardner of Saturday Night Live.

