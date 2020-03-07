Healthy Treinen shines in Dodgers debut

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Overpowering relief from Joe Kelly, Pedro Baez, Caleb Ferguson and Brusdar Graterol, along with Blake Treinen's Dodgers debut, highlighted Saturday’s 7-1 win over the Rockies in another demonstration of just how good the Dodgers might be this year. “Our bullpen is a position of strength,” said Dodgers

“Our bullpen is a position of strength,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “If you look at the construction of our potential 'pen and what these guys have done, it’s a safe bet Kenley [Jansen] and Joe will bounce back. Pedro has solidified himself as a leverage guy. [Ross] Stripling and [Scott] Alexander, these are good names. Now you bring in Graterol, [Dennis] Santana and [Adam] Kolarek.”

Kelly, whose late-season injuries left him a big question mark coming into camp, was firing bullets. And Treinen, who finished a disastrous 2019 with a back stress reaction, looked more like the A’s closer who posted one of the best seasons ever in '18.

Treinen’s hitless inning was the biggest step forward, even though he conceded he had “anxious jitters and Bambi legs.” Understandable, especially because an intentional slow play the first half of Spring Training delayed his game action until the Cactus League was half over.

“I thought there were a little bit of nerves, but he reined it in,” said Roberts. “It was good to see him, his teammates were excited. He got the first one out of the way, very successful.”

The Dodgers signed Treinen to a one-year, $10 million free-agent contract convinced that a combination of mechanical adjustments and better sequencing of his pitches, particularly his trademark sinker, would play better against opponents and keep him healthier. So far, so good.

“Historically, look at my charts, and last year was something I didn’t even know about. It’s kind of crazy,” said Treinen. “It’s not me as a pitcher. I ran into some tough tendencies and trying to create better tendencies.”

Last year, Treinen threw more cutters and fewer sliders than in 2018 to complement his sinker. Expect more sliders. Treinen added that his pitch usage created bad movements that led to restricted mobility and resulted in injuries.

The 31-year-old went 9-2 with a career-high 38 saves in 2018, including a career-best 0.78 ERA. He was an All-Star that season, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history with 30 saves, an ERA under 1.00 and 100 strikeouts in the same season. His ERA that season was the lowest in Major League history among pitchers with 80 or more innings since the earned run became an official stat in 1912.

But in 2019, he was 6-5 with a 4.91 ERA, missing time at midseason with a shoulder strain and at season’s end with the back injury.

He said he’s been slow-played this spring to ingrain the improved mechanics and adjusted pitch sequencing before the wraps came off on Saturday. The first half of camp has helped Treinen erase uncertainty over exactly what caused last year’s regression.

“This is the healthiest I’ve ever felt,” he said. “I would say [the slow progression] was the right thing. I could have been in games sooner, but I wouldn’t have been as effective and everybody would have been wondering, why is this guy all over the place?”