A's non-tender Treinen, Phegley, Buchter

The Athletics have decided not to offer a contract to reliever Blake Treinen ahead of Monday's non-tender deadline.

A 2018 American League Reliever of the Year finalist, Treinen had a down year in 2019 with a 4.91 ERA in 57 appearances. He struck out 59 batters in 58 2/3 innings after fanning 100 in 80 1/3 innings the prior season. The right-hander also spent time on the injured list in June and July with a strained right shoulder.

Oakland also non-tendered left-hander Ryan Buchter and catcher Josh Phegley, and the club agreed to terms with left-hander T.J. McFarland.

McFarland was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Nov. 4 after compiling a 4.82 ERA and .316 opponents' batting average in a career-high 51 relief appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2019. He began the season on the injured list with an inflamed left shoulder and, after a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno, posted a 6.37 ERA in 19 appearances before the All-Star break.