Tune in all week to see Toronto's '93 WS repeat

TORONTO -- After last week’s re-airing of the 1992 World Series, Blue Jays fans will have a chance to see Joe Carter touch ‘em all.

Beginning Monday, Sportsnet will air all six games of the 1993 World Series between the Blue Jays and Phillies, culminating in Carter’s famous walk-off home run.

The broadcast schedule is as follows, with times for Games 5 and 6 to be updated when they are available:

Monday, April 6: Game 1 (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 7: Game 2 (7 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, April 8: Game 3 (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April 9: Game 4 (6 p.m. ET)

*Games 5 and 6: TBA

This series offered some incredible baseball before the fireworks in Game 6, though. The Phillies sent a young Curt Schilling to the mound in Game 1 to face Juan Guzman, but the offense was the story of the series for both teams.

Toronto put up 45 runs on 64 hits over those six games, compared to 36 runs on 58 hits by Philadelphia. Much of this came in Game 4, a chaotic, back-and-forth barn-burner that the Blue Jays won, 15-14. That game set then-records for the longest duration in World Series history (4:14), the most total runs (29) and the most runs scored by a losing team (14).

"I think it just might go down in the annals as one of the all-time games,” Phillies manager Jim Fregosi said after the game. “It was just unbelievable. ... We just didn’t score 20 runs.”

What really separates the 1993 Blue Jays from the playoff teams of 2015 and 2016? They scored all 15 of those runs without hitting a home run.

Paul Molitor was named World Series Most Valuable Player in ‘93, hitting .500 with two home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.571 OPS over six games, but it’s Carter who is remembered best for his heroics in the bottom of the ninth in Game 6, with the Blue Jays down, 6-5.

“This crowd has hollered itself weak,” said the great broadcaster Vin Scully as Carter stepped in with a 2-2 count, one out and runners on first and second. When the ball cleared the wall, Scully was silent for 45 seconds as the Blue Jays flooded the field.

The late Tom Cheek, radio voice of the Blue Jays from 1977-2004, then gave fans the call that may never be rivalled.

“A swing and a belt. Left field. Way back. Blue Jays win! The Blue Jays are World Series champions as Joe Carter hits a three-run home run in the ninth inning, and the Blue Jays have repeated as World Series champions! Touch ‘em all, Joe. You’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life.”