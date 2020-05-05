Sportsnet to air select 2015-16 Blue Jays games

TORONTO -- It’s starting to feel like baseball season outside in Toronto, but there’s another stretch of throwback games coming up this week to keep Blue Jays fans entertained at home. Sportsnet will be airing games from the 2015 and ‘16 regular seasons beginning Tuesday afternoon. Here’s what to watch:

TORONTO -- It’s starting to feel like baseball season outside in Toronto, but there’s another stretch of throwback games coming up this week to keep Blue Jays fans entertained at home.

Sportsnet will be airing games from the 2015 and ‘16 regular seasons beginning Tuesday afternoon. Here’s what to watch:

Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox from May 28, 2016

This back-and-forth game sets up perfectly for a rewatch, with the Blue Jays coming from behind to walk off the Red Sox, 10-9. The two teams combined for 28 hits, with Russell Martin’s three hits and three RBIs leading Toronto. After entering the eighth inning down 8-4, Toronto put up four runs to tie the game before adding another two in the bottom of the ninth, sealing the walk-off win.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Padres from July 26, 2016

In this extra-innings affair, the Blue Jays needed to come back from two runs down in the bottom of the 12th. Marcus Stroman made the start for Toronto, with Joe Biagini, Brett Cecil, Roberto Osuna and Jesse Chavez following him out of the bullpen. Josh Donaldson launched a two-run homer to open the scoring and then played a decisive role in the final frame.

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Twins from Aug. 26, 2016

In one of the Blue Jays’ best offensive games of the season, six players recorded multihit performances, while Justin Smoak, Donaldson, Martin and Darwin Barney all went deep. With the win, Toronto moved to 72-56, bumping itself back up to a one-game lead in the tight American League East race.

Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Indians from July 3, 2016

In a lopsided matchup from the start, Blue Jays really pulled away with an eight-run sixth inning en route to a 17-1 win over Cleveland. Donaldson went 4-for-4 with a double and two walks, while Martin, Troy Tulowitzki and Michael Saunders all recorded three hits apiece. The bats were the stars of the show, but J.A. Happ pitched seven innings of one-run ball, striking out 11 batters.

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Yankees from Sept. 23, 2015

With the Blue Jays looking to pad their small lead in the AL East, Stroman turned in one of his best starts, tossing seven shutout innings in just his third outing back after recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee that Spring Training. Martin’s 21st home run of the season was the big blow for the Blue Jays, while Donaldson went 3-for-4.

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.