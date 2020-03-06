Can young core lift Blue Jays to postseason?

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Blue Jays enter the 2020 season as a team clearly on the rise, the only question is how quickly they’ll get where they’re going. Around the young core of Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio, the Blue Jays have added some much-needed pitching depth

Around the young core of Bo Bichette , Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio , the Blue Jays have added some much-needed pitching depth to balance the roster with another major prospect on the way. Here’s what to expect when they open the season against the Red Sox at Rogers Centre on March 26.

What’s the goal?

After going 67-95 in 2019, the Blue Jays are clearly in position to take a step forward. Competing for an American League Wild Card spot would land at the top end of reasonable expectations, but meaningful baseball down the stretch isn’t out of the picture.

If the Blue Jays can continue to develop their young core and get what they’re expecting from their rotation, they’ll position themselves to be one of the more interesting teams in baseball entering the 2020-21 offseason.

How do they get there?

Out of the gates, Toronto has a much different look with Hyun-Jin Ryu topping a rotation that includes Matt Shoemaker , Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson . The middle of that rotation should eat some valuable innings, saving the club from what they went through in 2019 with so many openers and bullpen games. If this rotation clicks, the Blue Jays will, too.

The biggest variable, other than the performance of the young stars, is No. 1 prospect Nate Pearson . He’s expected to start in Triple-A Buffalo, but when he reaches the Major Leagues his triple-digit heat will be must-see TV. If he hits the ground running as the homegrown ace many expect him to be, look out.

What could go wrong?

It’s foolish to assume that development is linear. There are plenty of signs to suggest, for example, that Bo Bichette can build on his incredible 2019 debut and that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can take the next step, but the sophomore slump is always a threat. Cavan Biggio isn’t buying into that, though.

"Have you heard of the Madden Curse, too?" Biggio asked earlier in camp. "I think Patrick Mahomes didn't really care too much about that. I don't worry about those type of things. I just look forward to dominating each day and try to get better every day, and when games start, going out there and playing the hardest."

Who might surprise?

A healthy season from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. could really put him on the map if he’s able to stretch his 2019 performance across 150 games, while

Travis Shaw might be this lineup’s biggest variable on the infield if he’s able to recapture his form from two years ago. The Blue Jays think there's more for Teoscar Hernández to unlock in his bat, too. There’s always a chance the athletic tools of an Anthony Alford or Derek Fisher will finally pop, too, but they’ll really need to prove it.

Reliever Rafael Dolis could miss Opening Day after having his appendix removed on March 3, but he’s worth keeping an eye on after spending four years in Japan. When healthy, he’ll be in the conversation to pitch the eighth inning in front of Ken Giles .

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.