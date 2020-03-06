Can young core lift Blue Jays to postseason?
DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Blue Jays enter the 2020 season as a team clearly on the rise, the only question is how quickly they’ll get where they’re going. Around the young core of Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio, the Blue Jays have added some much-needed pitching depth
DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Blue Jays enter the 2020 season as a team clearly on the rise, the only question is how quickly they’ll get where they’re going.
Around the young core of
What’s the goal?
After going 67-95 in 2019, the Blue Jays are clearly in position to take a step forward. Competing for an American League Wild Card spot would land at the top end of reasonable expectations, but meaningful baseball down the stretch isn’t out of the picture.
If the Blue Jays can continue to develop their young core and get what they’re expecting from their rotation, they’ll position themselves to be one of the more interesting teams in baseball entering the 2020-21 offseason.
How do they get there?
Out of the gates, Toronto has a much different look with
The biggest variable, other than the performance of the young stars, is No. 1 prospect
What could go wrong?
It’s foolish to assume that development is linear. There are plenty of signs to suggest, for example, that Bo Bichette can build on his incredible 2019 debut and that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can take the next step, but the sophomore slump is always a threat. Cavan Biggio isn’t buying into that, though.
"Have you heard of the Madden Curse, too?" Biggio asked earlier in camp. "I think Patrick Mahomes didn't really care too much about that. I don't worry about those type of things. I just look forward to dominating each day and try to get better every day, and when games start, going out there and playing the hardest."
Who might surprise?
A healthy season from
Reliever
Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.