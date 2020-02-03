Blue Jays Spring Training FAQs, important dates

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays are set to take some significant steps forward in 2020 after a busy offseason. With Spring Training just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 12 First pitchers and catchers workout Feb. 13 Full squad report date Feb.

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays are set to take some significant steps forward in 2020 after a busy offseason. With Spring Training just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know.

Pitchers and catchers report

Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Feb. 17

New faces to know

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Shun Yamaguchi

1B Travis Shaw

Top prospects to know

RHP Nate Pearson (No. 8 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list)

LHP Anthony Kay

RHP T.J. Zeuch

RHP Patrick Murphy

OF Anthony Alford

RHP Hector Perez

RHP Yennsy Diaz

C Reese McGuire

RHP Thomas Hatch

Where is the facility?

The Blue Jays’ Player Development Complex is located at 1700 Solon Avenue in Dunedin, Fla.

Can fans attend workouts?

The Player Development Complex is currently undergoing extensive renovations that will be completed this summer, so it will be closed to fans during 2020 Spring Training. In future years, the complex will be open to fans as it has been in the past.

First game

The Blue Jays open Spring Training on the road on Feb. 22 against the Yankees. After another road game the following day, they open up at home on Feb. 24 against the Braves.

First TV game

To be announced. Radio broadcasts of all games will be available either on Sportsnet 590 the FAN or online.

One other notable game

On March 12, the Blue Jays will play a split-squad game at TD Ballpark in Dunedin against the Canadian Junior National Team.

Last game in Florida

March 22 against the Braves.

Any additional exhibitions?

The Blue Jays play exhibition games against the Yankees on March 23 and 24 in Montreal at Olympic Stadium, the former home of the Expos.

Opening Day

March 26 against the Red Sox at 3:37 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre.

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.