Who's having Toronto's most impressive spring?

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- At the midpoint of Spring Training, the focus is shifting from offseason development to the ongoing position battles, and to how this Blue Jays team will look when it opens the season at home against the Red Sox on March 26. In the players’ eyes, here’s who

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- At the midpoint of Spring Training, the focus is shifting from offseason development to the ongoing position battles, and to how this Blue Jays team will look when it opens the season at home against the Red Sox on March 26.

In the players’ eyes, here’s who has stood out so far:

Nate Pearson , RHP

The Blue Jays’ No. 1 prospect and the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, Pearson is the next big thing in Toronto. He has dominated over three scoreless innings this spring, striking out six in his first two appearances. Pearson and his triple-digit heat are expected to open the season at Triple-A Buffalo, but it won’t be long before he’s lighting up Rogers Centre.

“He works really hard," shortstop Bo Bichette said. "You can tell in the way he goes about his business, he’s very professional and beyond his years. I’m not older than him, but for a guy who hasn’t been in the big leagues, he carries himself like a big leaguer and obviously performs like one.”

Do you think you could hit Pearson?

Bichette: “I like my chances, but he’s pretty good.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: “Maybe not.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. , 3B

Guerrero’s much-hyped debut in 2019 fell short of the impossible expectations as he posted a .772 OPS and lost steam down the stretch, but the Blue Jays are optimistic he can take a big jump in 2020.

“To think Vladdy is only -- what is he, 20 years old? -- I was still in college at 20 years old, so that says a lot about those guys and how talented they are," infielder Travis Shaw said. "You learn a lot, I think, in your first year in the big leagues.”

Hyun-Jin Ryu , LHP

Ryu was the Blue Jays’ big offseason splash, signing a four-year, $80 million deal. The ace is expected to lead Toronto’s staff, which features some veteran depth through the middle and plenty of young arms competing at the back end. After Ryu finished as the runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award to Jacob deGrom, expectations are understandably sky-high.

"I think everybody in the clubhouse thought we had a chance to do something special this year, kind of take a step before people thought we could," Bichette said. "Add him, it’s going to make it a lot easier. He’s a guy that’s not only going to give us a chance to win, but could even win some games for us. We’re really excited to have him.”

Trent Thornton , RHP

Thornton appears to have the inside track on the No. 5 rotation job as he competes with Shun Yamaguchi, Anthony Kay and others. The right-hander unexpectedly led the team in starts and innings last season, so he knows the ropes. He has looked sharp early.

"Thornton had a great year last year -- but he looks real strong," catcher Danny Jansen said. "He's definitely a little bit of a different man coming in. He's got a little fire. He always has, but a little bit more.”

Joe Panik , 2B

Signed as veteran infield depth on a Minor League deal, Panik has a very legitimate shot at cracking this roster, especially if he continues to look comfortable at shortstop.

“Panik is standing out to me," outfielder Jonathan Davis said. "I hadn’t played with him before. He’s a guy who can really play in the field, and he’s hitting this spring. He’s sticking out.”