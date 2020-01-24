Source: Astros to interview Ausmus for manager

A familiar face in Houston has entered the Astros’ manager search. A source tells MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart that former Astros catcher Brad Ausmus is in Houston to interview for the club’s open manager spot. The club has not confirmed. Ausmus has previous managing experience with the Tigers and Angels, compiling

A familiar face in Houston has entered the Astros’ manager search.

A source tells MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart that former Astros catcher Brad Ausmus is in Houston to interview for the club’s open manager spot. The club has not confirmed.

Ausmus has previous managing experience with the Tigers and Angels, compiling a career 314-332 record and one postseason appearance with Detroit in 2014.

The 50-year-old Ausmus spent a single season with Los Angeles, leading the Angels to a 72-90 record before he was relieved of his duties as manager at the end of last September. The Halos replaced him with Joe Maddon, who parted ways with the Cubs that same week. Ausmus enjoyed many of his most fruitful years as a player with the Astros, earning three Gold Glove Awards behind the plate and helping Houston reach the postseason five times -- including the franchise’s first pennant-winning campaign in 2005.

Astros owner Jim Crane told reporters on Tuesday that he is hoping to wrap up the Astros' managerial search by early next week. On Wednesday, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman identified Dusty Baker, Buck Showalter, John Gibbons, Eduardo Pérez, Will Venable and Jeff Banister as other candidates on Houston’s list. Astros bench coach Joe Espada also interviewed for the job last week.

Matt Kelly is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @mattkellyMLB.