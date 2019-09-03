Mets re-sign reliever Brach, designate Flexen

The Mets and right-handed reliever Brad Brach finalized a one-year contract that includes a 2021 player option on Friday afternoon. The deal will guarantee Brach $850,000 in 2020 and includes a $1.25 million player option for '21, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club hasn't confirmed the value of

The Mets and right-handed reliever Brad Brach finalized a one-year contract that includes a 2021 player option on Friday afternoon. The deal will guarantee Brach $850,000 in 2020 and includes a $1.25 million player option for '21, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club hasn't confirmed the value of the contract. To make room on their 40-man roster, the Mets designated right-hander Chris Flexen for assignment.

The 33-year-old Brach, a native of Freehold, N.J., was signed by the Mets last August after being released by the Cubs. Brach, who posted a 3.68 ERA and struck out 9.2 batters per nine innings in 16 outings with the Mets, has a 3.33 career ERA spanning nine seasons and five teams.

“Brad is a former All-Star who made an immediate and positive impact to our bullpen last year,” Mets executive vice president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. “We are confident that his presence will make us better in 2020.”