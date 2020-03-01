Notes: B. Miller scratched; Muñoz to miss time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Veteran utility infielder Brad Miller was scratched from Sunday’s game against the Astros with lower back stiffness. The Cardinals announced that he is considered day to day.

Miller was scheduled to start at third base and hit fifth in the lineup. Instead, Elehuris Montero, originally the designated hitter, started at third, and Nolan Gorman hit for Miller as the DH.

The Cardinals signed Miller to a one-year, $2 million deal at the beginning of camp as a veteran utility player. He can play second base, shortstop, third base and in the outfield, and his bat was targeted as a way to add a left-hander either into the lineup or off the bench for St. Louis.

Muñoz to miss ‘some time’

Yairo Muñoz felt a “pop” in his left hamstring while running down the first-base line on Saturday, and the infielder will miss significant time with a hamstring strain, manager Mike Shildt said Sunday.

“It’s going to be a while,” Shildt said. “It’s a hamstring, he said he felt a pop. Medically, we’re trying to get our hands around it, take a little time and evaluate as we go.”

Muñoz was competing for a utility role with the Cardinals this season, but he will likely miss Opening Day and the first part of the season, considering the timing of the injury.

“It’s bad timing,” Shildt said. “Unfortunate timing for it. But there is some time. We’ve got a month, but hamstrings take a while.”

Up next

The Cardinals return to Roger Dean Stadium on Monday to host the Twins at 1:05 p.m. ET, live on MLB.TV and MLB Network. Lefty Kwang-Hyun Kim is slated to start and throw three innings or 50 pitches, followed by Génesis Cabrera throwing three innings in relief. Brett Cecil, Andrew Miller and John Brebbia are scheduled to throw one inning or 25 pitches each.