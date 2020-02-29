Wieck back with Cubs after heart procedure

MESA, Ariz. -- Brad Wieck would much rather be on the mound than in a hospital undergoing a procedure, but the Cubs lefty is excited just to be back with the team. The 28-year-old left-hander underwent a successful cardiac ablation on Monday to correct an atrial flutter and was back

MESA, Ariz. -- Brad Wieck would much rather be on the mound than in a hospital undergoing a procedure, but the Cubs lefty is excited just to be back with the team.

The 28-year-old left-hander underwent a successful cardiac ablation on Monday to correct an atrial flutter and was back in the clubhouse with his teammates on Saturday.

“They made it pretty clear from the start that it wasn’t something to be too worried about,” Wieck said. “They flew me up to Chicago, and we took care of business.

“A lot of people think a lot of the physical is eye wash, but it’s really not like that. They caught that on the EKG, they noticed something was up and got it taken care of.”

The 6-foot-9 Wieck is expected to be a fixture in the back end of the Cubs bullpen this season as he pitched well after being acquired from the Padres at the July 31 Trade Deadline.

There’s no word on if Wieck will be ready in time for Opening Day, but he will start a throwing program by playing light catch on Monday. The team will continue to monitor him and will proceed with caution before any intense work can begin.

“It’s all good,” Wieck said. “Just have to wait for my vein to heal up before I mash on the gas pedal again.”

