Kintzler impressed with young Marlins' 'swagger'

MIAMI -- Once they get cleared to return to the field, Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler doesn’t anticipate the players will need too much time to get ready for the regular season.

There’s no definitive answer to when MLB will clear clubs to return to the practice field or when Opening Day will be, but Kintzler noted that the players were pretty close to being regular-season ready when Spring Training was halted due to the coronavirus.

“I think two weeks is all we need,” Kintzler said on Monday during the Sev & Geff Live video podcast, hosted by Fox Sports Florida play-by-play announcer Paul Severino and Marlins Radio announcer Glenn Geffner. “Probably a week to throw a couple of bullpen [sessions] and get your legs under you, and then a week of games, and let's go.”

Spring Training was stopped two weeks before the originally scheduled Opening Day.

“We were basically ready when we got shut down,” the 35-year-old right-hander said.

Kintzler is one of the Marlins' key offseason pickups, and he signed as a free agent for $3.25 million with a $4 million club option for 2021.

With 49 career saves, the right-hander is regarded as a front-runner to close. In recent years, including 2019 with the Cubs, Kintzler was used in setup situations. In '17, with the Twins and Nationals, he had 29 saves.

The Marlins signed Kintzler to add a veteran presence to a young group of relievers. He’s used to high-leverage situations, and he has postseason experience. Those were some of the traits Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill sought when he went about making over the bullpen.

“They wanted someone that could bring that message,” Kintzler said. “A little salt, I guess. I'm all about that. I enjoy the challenge.”

Even though the Marlins are coming off two straight last-place seasons, Kintzler sees a roster and farm system loaded with untapped talent. In that regard, he sees similarities in Miami to where Minnesota was a few years ago. Over the past few seasons, the Twins went from being a team building around prospects to a playoff club.

“These kids have got swagger,” Kintzler said. “That's what you need coming up. You've got to be fully confident. That's what I saw from these guys.

“They're really good athletes. They wouldn't be pitchers only, I guess, if we had to play high school baseball over again.”

Before Spring Training was shut down, the Marlins were enjoying success in Grapefruit League play. Winning, even exhibition games, is something the club could build upon, Kintzler said.

“Those early wins can be huge for a young team like this. They give you a lot of confidence,” Kintzler said. “That's what we did in Minnesota. We were hot in April. Next thing you know, we were holding onto that lead for a while.”