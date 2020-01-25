Source: Kintzler, Marlins agree to 1-year deal

Free-agent reliever Brandon Kintzler and the Marlins have agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal for the 2020 season, sources told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Saturday night. The club has not confirmed the report. Kintzler is coming off a bounce-back season with the Cubs, in which the right-hander compiled

Free-agent reliever Brandon Kintzler and the Marlins have agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal for the 2020 season, sources told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Saturday night. The club has not confirmed the report.

Kintzler is coming off a bounce-back season with the Cubs, in which the right-hander compiled a 2.68 ERA across 57 innings spanning 62 outings. The 10-year veteran should pitch high-leverage innings for a Miami club that has rounded out its Major League roster with more experience. The Marlins also acquired infielder Jonathan Villar, first baseman Jesús Aguilar and reliever Ryne Stanek this offseason.

Kintzler joins Stanek and Drew Steckenrider in the back end of Miami's bullpen. With 49 career saves, including 29 in his lone All-Star season in 2017, Kintzler could be a strong candidate to close games for the Marlins.

For a Miami club that finished in fifth place in a tough National League East last season, Kintzler, who has a career 3.37 ERA, could also be a strong trade chip ahead of the July 31 Trade Deadline if he pitches well in the first half of the season.

Kintzler's 2020 contract includes a $250,000 buyout of a $4 million club option for 2021, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Daniel Kramer is a reporter for MLB.com based in Seattle. Follow him on Twitter at @DKramer_.