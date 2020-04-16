Brandy Halladay issues statement on report

PHILADELPHIA -- Brandy Halladay said Wednesday’s NTSB report that revealed further details about the plane crash that killed her husband, Roy Halladay, in the Gulf of Mexico in November 2017 was “painful for our family, as it has caused us to relive the worst day of our lives.” The report

The report detailed that Halladay had drugs in his system and performed acrobatic maneuvers with the plane before it crashed. Halladay, who died from blunt force trauma and drowning, battled chronic back pain and depression before he died. He twice entered programs for help.

Halladay was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., last July. Brandy spoke on his behalf.

“I think that Roy would want everyone to know that people are not perfect,” she said in Cooperstown. “We are all imperfect and flawed in one way or another. We all struggle, but with hard work, humility and dedication, imperfect people still can have perfect moments. Roy was blessed in his life and career to have some perfect moments.”

Brandy echoed those sentiments in a statement released Thursday by the Phillies.

“It has reinforced what I have previously stated, that no one is perfect,” Brandy said. “Most families struggle in some capacity and ours was no exception. We respectfully ask that you not make assumptions or pass judgement. Rather, we encourage you to hug your loved ones and appreciate having them in your lives. As a family, we ask that you allow Roy to rest in peace.”