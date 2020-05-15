The WWE champion smashes shirtless dingers

He's known as "The Monster Among Men." He was inspired by Ryan Braun and his Brewers fandom when he chose to go by Braun Strowman. So, it should be no surprise that the current WWE champion, who has individual muscles bigger than my head, is also great at launching absolute

He's known as "The Monster Among Men." He was inspired by Ryan Braun and his Brewers fandom when he chose to go by Braun Strowman.

So, it should be no surprise that the current WWE champion, who has individual muscles bigger than my head, is also great at launching absolute moonshots.

Just check out these homers. I assume he's doing it shirtless because his earlier swings reduced his clothes to rags:

Now, I've played softball before, so I know how far those balls tend to fly, and let me tell you: They're not supposed to zoom off into the distance and disappear.

All I'm saying is this: Those recent declassified UFO reports? Did the Pentagon double-check to see if Strowman was taking BP?

Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.