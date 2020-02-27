Braves enter '20 confident, hungry to win it all
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- As Marcell Ozuna attempts to prove he can once again be the fearsome force he was in the National League East with the 2017 Marlins, he’ll play a key role in a Braves’ lineup that, despite Josh Donaldson’s departure, still possesses two MVP candidates in Freddie
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- As
Possessing a better bullpen and bench than they had while winning their past two NL East titles, the Braves feel good about their bid to win a third straight. Here’s a look at where they stand entering 2020.
What’s the goal?
After watching the division-rival Nationals win it all last year, the Braves have returned even hungrier to do more than just advance past the NL Division Series for the first time since 2001. Their aggressive offseason was highlighted by the additions of Ozuna,
How do they get there?
Ozuna signed a one-year, $18 million deal in January because he is confident in his ability to restore the value he lost over the past two years with St. Louis. Batting behind Acuña,
The rotation will once again be headed by 22-year-old
Hamels, who is sidelined with left shoulder inflammation, could eventually add stability to the rotation. But the key to this season might be developing or acquiring a legit frontline starter to pair with Soroka.
What could go wrong?
Freeman needs to remain healthy throughout the season. The struggles he experienced as he spent last season’s final month dealing with right elbow inflammation -- which required surgery in October -- highlighted his importance to one of the game’s most potent lineups last season.
But the biggest concerns might focus on the rotation. Foltynewicz faltered in Game 5 of the NLDS, but he otherwise finished a frustration-filled season in impressive fashion. If he battles inconsistencies again, Hamels’ absence will be magnified and too much early pressure might be placed on
Who could surprise?
One of the most influential pieces this year could be
Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.