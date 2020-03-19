FOX Sports Southeast to re-air 2019 games

ATLANTA -- FOX Sports Southeast will re-air some of the most memorable games the Braves played on their way to claiming a second straight National League East title last year. Below is a list of the games that will air over the remainder of this month. The schedule for April

Below is a list of the games that will air over the remainder of this month. The schedule for April will be released at a later date. All programming will stream on the FOX Sports Go app, and a channel listing for FOX Sports Southeast can be found here.

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m. ET

Soroka outduels deGrom (June 28, 2019)

Mike Soroka limited the Mets to two runs over 6 1/3 innings and Austin Riley hit a two-run homer that helped propel the Braves to a 6-2 win over Jacob deGrom, who has won the past two NL Cy Young Awards. Johan Camargo also created some eighth-inning excitement in this win that gave Atlanta a 5 1/2-game division lead.

Thursday, March 19, 10 p.m. ET

McCann’s walk-off single (July 5, 2019)

Julio Teheran delivered six scoreless innings and the Braves claimed a 1-0 win with Brian McCann’s one-out single in the ninth. This was one of the most memorable moments McCann created as he enjoyed one last season with Atlanta before announcing his retirement in October.

Friday, March 20, 1 a.m. ET

Fried fans 10 in homer fest (Aug. 7, 2019)

If you’re staying up late to watch this one again, you’ll find plenty of early excitement. Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of this 11-7 win in Minnesota. Albies further highlighted his four-hit day with another homer in the sixth. Fried recorded seven of his 10 strikeouts while remaining perfect through the first three innings.

Tuesday, March 24, 7 p.m. ET

Ortega’s slam (Aug. 18, 2019)

Forced into a starting role because of the hamstring injury Ender Inciarte had suffered, Rafael Ortega drilled a sixth-inning grand slam that gave the Braves a 5-3 win and a series win over the Dodgers. Fried recovered after surrendering three runs in the first and Atlanta’s new-look bullpen took shape that Sunday afternoon. Chris Martin, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon did not allow a Dodger to reach base over the final three innings.

Tuesday, March 24, 10 p.m. ET

Acuña’s walk-off single (Aug. 22, 2019)

Ronald Acuña extended his mastery of the Marlins when he concluded this 3-2 win with a two-out single in the ninth. Freeman’s one-out homer in the eighth tied the game and prevented a tough-luck loss being tagged to Soroka, who had blanked Miami through six before allowing a pair of runs in the seventh.

Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m. ET

Acuña’s 40th homer (Sept. 18, 2019)

Acuña aided this 5-4 win over the Phillies when he hit his 40th homer off Aaron Nola in the third inning. The All-Star outfielder finished three steals shy of recording just the fifth 40-40 season in MLB history. But he joined former Brave Eddie Mathews and Hall of Famer Mel Ott as the only Major Leaguers to hit 40 homers at age 21 or younger.

Thursday, March 26, 10 p.m. ET

Division clincher (Sept. 20, 2019)

Mike Foltynewicz delivered eight scoreless innings and the Braves clinched a second straight division title with a 6-0 win over the Giants. McCann’s sixth-inning homer served as one of the feel-good moments during this celebratory victory, which included Acuña’s 41st homer.

