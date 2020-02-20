Who bats fifth? The biggest Braves decisions

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Braves manager Brian Snitker has the comfort of knowing Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna can fill his lineup’s first four spots on a nearly everyday basis.

But construction plans for the latter half of the lineup will not be finalized for at least another month. The third-base battle and the decision about whether to carry five outfielders will significantly influence how Snitker attempts to optimize the depth of his order.

“Personnel will have a lot to do with how we get from five through eight,” Snitker said.

Here is a look at a few of the factors that could influence Snitker’s regular lineup construction:

1. Third-base battle

Johan Camargo proved effective when he served as the starting third baseman in 2018, and Austin Riley looked like Babe Ruth during the six weeks of his career last year. Both have something to prove as they spend the next month battling to open the year as Atlanta’s third baseman.

If the Braves go with Camargo, they would have a capable switch-hitter who produced a .811 OPS and hit 18 homers over 110 games in 2018. He struggled when pushed to a backup role last year, but he created some late-season encouragement before suffering a hairline shin fracture on Sept. 11. He could project to bat seventh.

Riley homered once every 11.5 at-bats through his first 42 games last year and then produced a .495 OPS over his remaining 38 games. It might be in his best interest to spend a little more time at the Triple-A level. But if the swing adjustments he has made prove effective, Atlanta might have somebody who could fill the fifth spot on a daily basis.

2. Abundance of outfielders

General manager Alex Anthopoulos has shown the value of protecting depth, but Snitker concedes it will be difficult to find sufficient playing time if the Braves opt to carry five outfielders.

“Ozuna and Acuña are going to play every day. That’s a given,” Snitker said. “So with the one spot for three guys, that’s going to be hard.”

Having recovered from the hamstring and quad injuries that forced him to miss the end of the regular season and the playoffs, Ender Inciarte is the kind of rangy center fielder the Braves need to compensate for some of Ozuna’s defensive shortcomings. Inciarte likely best fits as the eighth hitter and a guy who could sit against left-handed starters.

On those days when Inciarte would sit and Acuña would move from right to center field, the best right-field option would be Adam Duvall , who has an .842 OPS against left-handers over the past three seasons. Nick Markakis has a .727 OPS against southpaws within the same span, but he had just a .653 OPS against them last year.

If Riley is at Triple-A Gwinnett, or still attempting to show he belongs in the middle of the lineup, Duvall might be the best option to fill the fifth spot. But there’s always a chance Atlanta would dip into its outfield depth and attempt to trade either Inciarte or Duvall before the start of the season.

By trading Inciarte, the Braves could fill their lineup’s fifth spot with the right-field platoon of Markakis and Duvall, but the team would be weakened defensively.

3. The catching duo

Travis d'Arnaud might be a candidate for the fifth spot against left-handers, but the .709 OPS he produced against right-handers after joining the Rays last year suggests he’d be better utilized farther down in the order. The team’s other veteran catcher, Tyler Flowers , uncharacteristically struggled against southpaws, but he too could be a five-hole option when he starts against lefties.

4. The Swanson effect

If Dansby Swanson has a strong spring, he could emerge as a candidate to at least start the season in the fifth spot. Swanson struggled after injuring his right heel last year, but the .977 OPS he produced in five National League Division Series games showed signs of the promise created in the first half -- when he had an .822 OPS (.804 against RHPs and .896 vs. LHP).

Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.