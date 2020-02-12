Hamels out at least 3 weeks with sore shoulder

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Cole Hamels will miss at least the first three weeks of Spring Training because of left shoulder discomfort that developed while he recently completed weighted-ball exercises. “I don’t think it’s going to be anything that will be major,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ll re-evaluate him

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything that will be major,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ll re-evaluate him in three weeks and see where he’s at. But right now, he’s at home in Dallas.”

When Braves pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training on Wednesday, Hamels was in Texas undergoing treatment. The 36-year-old left-hander signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves in December.

Hamels dealt with left shoulder fatigue as he posted a 7.36 ERA over an eight-start stretch from Aug. 8-Sept. 13 last season with the Cubs. The club skipped one of his starts and then sent him back to the mound on Sept. 28, when he recorded eight strikeouts over four scoreless innings against the Cardinals.