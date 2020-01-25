5 Braves included on Top 100 Prospects list

The Braves’ talent-rich farm system was given more validation heading into the season on Saturday, when MLB Pipeline revealed its Top 100 Prospects list for 2020. Five Braves prospects made the list, tied for the most in the National League and tied for the second most in the Majors with

The Braves' talent-rich farm system was given more validation heading into the season on Saturday, when MLB Pipeline revealed its Top 100 Prospects list for 2020.

Five Braves prospects made the list, tied for the most in the National League and tied for the second most in the Majors with seven other clubs, trailing only the Rays' six. What stands out for the Braves is their longevity.

After embarking on a multiyear rebuild after the 2014 season that culminated with consecutive NL East championships in 2018 and '19, the Braves turned their focus to their pipeline. They are the only team to have five or more Top 100 prospects in each of the past five years, a sign that their current window of contention could have even more sustainability.

Outfielder Cristian Pache headlines Atlanta’s farm system, ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect. Pache could reach the Majors as early as this season. Drew Waters (No. 26) isn’t far behind, and he made one of the biggest jumps in MLB Pipeline’s rankings from last year, moving up from No. 91.

That outfield duo is the only one that might compare to the Mariners' Jarred Kelenic-Julio Rodriguez pairing. It not only gives the Braves two young, toolsy outfielders coming up behind Ronald Acuña Jr., but the duo could also be ready to contribute this season.

Even with graduations, trades and some relatively lackluster performances, there’s still a lot of pitching depth in Atlanta's system, with a lot of the talent pooling up at the highest level.

Braves’ Top 100 prospects

13. Cristian Pache, OF (ETA: 2020)

26. Drew Waters, OF (2020)

37. Ian Anderson, RHP (2020)

52. Kyle Wright, RHP (2020)

70. Shea Langeliers, C (2022)

The Braves ranked third in total prospect points, which are accumulated by their representation on the Top 100 list. Each Top 100 player is given points by their ranking. For example, No. 1 receives 100 points, No. 2 receives 99 points and so on.

The annual ranking of MLB’s Top 100 prospects is assembled by MLB Pipeline Draft and prospect experts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Mike Rosenbaum, who compile input from industry sources, including scouts and scouting directors. It is based on analysis of players' skill sets, upsides, proximity to the Majors and potential immediate impact to their teams. Only players with rookie status entering the 2020 season are eligible for the list. Players who were at least 25 years old when they signed and played in leagues deemed to be professional (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Cuba) are not eligible.

Daniel Kramer is a reporter for MLB.com based in Seattle. Follow him on Twitter at @DKramer_.