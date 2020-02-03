Braves Spring Training FAQs, important dates
ATLANTA -- An eventful offseason will come to a close next week, when the Braves open Spring Training at their new facility in North Port, Fla. Here are some key dates and info that should assist in your preparation for the upcoming season.
Pitchers and catchers report date
Wednesday, Feb. 12
First pitchers and catchers workout
Thursday, Feb. 13
Full squad report date
Monday, Feb. 17
First full-squad workout
Tuesday, Feb. 18
New faces to know
Catcher
Left-hander
Outfielder
Left-hander
Top prospects to know
Outfielder Cristian Pache (No. 13 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list)
Outfielder Drew Waters (No. 26)
Right-hander Ian Anderson (No. 37)
Right-hander Kyle Wright (No. 52)
Catcher Shea Langeliers (No. 70)
Catcher William Contreras
Left-hander Kyle Muller
Infielder Braden Shewmake
Right-hander Bryse Wilson
Right-hander Huascar Ynoa
Where is the facility?
CoolToday Park, the Braves’ new Spring Training stadium in Florida, is located approximately 40 minutes southeast of Sarasota and about an hour north of Fort Myers. The Rays’ complex in Port Charlotte is just 15 minutes away.
Can fans attend workouts?
Fans may enter CoolToday Park for free at 9:30 a.m. on non-game days.
First game
The Braves will begin their Grapefruit League slate when they host the Orioles on Feb. 22.
First TV game
Fox Sports South will provide a live broadcast of the spring opener against the Orioles.
One other notable game
Josh Donaldson’s decision to join the Twins created some intrigue about the four games scheduled against Minnesota. The Braves could get their first look at their former third baseman as early as Feb. 25, when the Twins will visit CoolToday Park.
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
No.
Last game in Florida
The Braves will conclude their Grapefruit schedule on March 24, when they travel to Fort Myers to play the Red Sox.
Opening Day
The Braves will travel to Arizona to open their 2020 regular-season schedule against the D-backs on March 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.