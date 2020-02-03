Braves Spring Training FAQs, important dates

ATLANTA -- An eventful offseason will come to a close next week, when the Braves open Spring Training at their new facility in North Port, Fla. Here are some key dates and info that should assist in your preparation for the upcoming season. Pitchers and catchers report date Wednesday, Feb.

ATLANTA -- An eventful offseason will come to a close next week, when the Braves open Spring Training at their new facility in North Port, Fla. Here are some key dates and info that should assist in your preparation for the upcoming season.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Monday, Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud

Left-hander Cole Hamels

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Left-hander Will Smith

Top prospects to know

Outfielder Cristian Pache (No. 13 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list)

Outfielder Drew Waters (No. 26)

Right-hander Ian Anderson (No. 37)

Right-hander Kyle Wright (No. 52)

Catcher Shea Langeliers (No. 70)

Catcher William Contreras

Left-hander Kyle Muller

Infielder Braden Shewmake

Right-hander Bryse Wilson

Right-hander Huascar Ynoa

Where is the facility?

CoolToday Park, the Braves’ new Spring Training stadium in Florida, is located approximately 40 minutes southeast of Sarasota and about an hour north of Fort Myers. The Rays’ complex in Port Charlotte is just 15 minutes away.

Can fans attend workouts?

Fans may enter CoolToday Park for free at 9:30 a.m. on non-game days.

First game

The Braves will begin their Grapefruit League slate when they host the Orioles on Feb. 22.

First TV game

Fox Sports South will provide a live broadcast of the spring opener against the Orioles.

One other notable game

Josh Donaldson’s decision to join the Twins created some intrigue about the four games scheduled against Minnesota. The Braves could get their first look at their former third baseman as early as Feb. 25, when the Twins will visit CoolToday Park.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

No.

Last game in Florida

The Braves will conclude their Grapefruit schedule on March 24, when they travel to Fort Myers to play the Red Sox.

Opening Day

The Braves will travel to Arizona to open their 2020 regular-season schedule against the D-backs on March 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.