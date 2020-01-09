Hader highlights Crew's 3 arb-eligible players

MILWAUKEE -- One way or another, the Brewers and relief ace Josh Hader will take a step toward setting the left-hander’s salary on Friday, the deadline for teams to formally exchange proposals with arbitration-eligible players. The Brewers have three such cases: Hader, catcher Omar Narváez and pitcher Brent Suter, all

MILWAUKEE -- One way or another, the Brewers and relief ace Josh Hader will take a step toward setting the left-hander’s salary on Friday, the deadline for teams to formally exchange proposals with arbitration-eligible players.

The Brewers have three such cases: Hader, catcher Omar Narváez and pitcher Brent Suter , all of whom are eligible for arbitration for the first time. Hader and Suter are eligible as so-called Super Two players, with Hader having qualified at the precise cutoff of two years and 115 days of Major League service. That means he is not only in line for a substantial raise this year, but stands to earn more in his subsequent three arbitration years.

Hader’s representatives at CAA Sports will argue that he’s earned it. Hader has won the National League’s Reliever of the Year Award each of the past two seasons and made the NL All-Star team both years while posting some of the highest strikeout rates in Major League history. His 47.8 K% in 2019 and 46.7 K% in ’18 are the fourth- and fifth-highest strikeout rates in history for pitchers who logged at least 35 innings in a season.

“I think we consider him the best reliever in baseball right now,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said during last month’s Winter Meetings.

A primer on the rules of arbitration is in order.

How they qualify

Typically, players are arbitration-eligible for three years, but not until they have logged three years of MLB service. As usual, there is an exception. A select group of players -- those in the top 22% of service time between two and three years, qualify for a fourth year of arbitration as a Super Two. The cutoff varies from year to year, and this year it happened to be abnormally low at two years, 115 days. Coincidentally, that was exactly Hader’s number.

Qualifying for arbitration is a big deal for a player. During his pre-arbitration years, a player is essentially paid whatever his team wants to pay, provided it meets the MLB minimum ($563,500 in 2020) salary. Many teams, including the Brewers, reward so-called “zero to three” players with salaries slightly better than the minimum using a mathematical formula based on performance. Often, the player simply accepts the team’s offer and signs. Sometimes, the player and his representatives opt to make a statement by declining to accept. In those instances, the team “renews” the player’s contract at whatever salary the team wants.

Last spring, the Brewers and Hader were unable to agree, so Hader’s contract was renewed at $687,600.

“First of all, I love being here in Milwaukee. I love the organization, I love how they treat us,” Hader said then. “In that end, it was a business decision that I talked to my agent about, and it was just the route that we decided to go.”

How arbitration works

After a player qualifies for arbitration, his salary jumps to a figure relative to players of similar accomplishment in the same service class. That is why websites like MLB Trade Rumors and Cot’s Contracts are able to look at comparable players and estimate salaries of those eligible, sometimes with great accuracy. Those sites peg Hader for a 2020 salary between $4.5 million and $4.6 million. But again, there is an exception. Hader’s representatives could choose to argue that he is a player of “special accomplishment,” and seek a comp outside of Hader’s service class. MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal wrote in The Athletic that the record for a first-year eligible reliever is Jonathan Papelbon’s $6.25 million deal with the Red Sox in 2009.

So, the sides gather information and negotiate. If they remain at odds by a certain date in January -- this year’s deadline is 11 a.m. CT on Friday -- each side formally files a salary proposal that it is willing to defend at a hearing scheduled for February. If the process goes all the way to a hearing room, representatives for each side present to a three-member panel of judges while the player himself watches his own team argue his weaknesses. After deliberation, that panel chooses one salary or the other, with no compromise.

It’s the period between Friday’s exchange deadline and those hearings in February when things get interesting. Some clubs continue to negotiate, often striking an agreement at or near the midpoint to avoid the unpleasantries of a hearing. The Brewers did so for years, sometimes settling on the literal doorstep of a hearing. But some MLB officials believed that practice led to artificially inflated salaries, so more and more teams adopted a “file and trial” approach, whereby negotiations cease after the exchange of figures, and the case goes straight to a hearing in February.

The Brewers have not disclosed their precise policy under Stearns, but it’s widely believed they are a “file and trial” team. In 2016, the team took right-hander Chase Anderson to a hearing and won. That’s the only hearing during Stearns’ tenure. Last year, the team settled with all six of its remaining arbitration-eligible players on the same day figures were to be exchanged.

On Friday, Hader, Narváez and Suter will get their first taste of the process.